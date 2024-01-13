en English
India

India Prepares for Ram Mandir’s Grand Consecration: A Landmark in Cultural Landscape

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST


India, a land of vibrant traditions and fervent devotion, is bracing for a monumental spiritual event—the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to perform the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony, marking an important milestone in the nation’s cultural and religious landscape. The anticipation is palpable, heightened by an array of unprecedented offerings and a surge of nationwide preparations.

A National Gathering

The temple consecration is expected to draw around 6,000 dignitaries from across the country. The event, which has been enveloped in an air of celebration, is marked by a series of unique contributions. Notably, Chef Vishnu Manohar has crafted a staggering 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’—a sweet delicacy symbolic of auspicious occasions—for distribution among the devotees.

The Symbolic Significance

Marking the profound religious significance of the event, the Gita Press in Gorakhpur is witnessing a surge in demand for sacred texts such as the Ramcharitmanas. The devout fervor has led to a stock shortage for the first time in half a century. Further, a 500 kg special nagada (drum) has been meticulously crafted by Gujarat’s Dabgar community, ready to resonate its beats in the temple premises. Additionally, a whopping 45 tonnes of ‘laddu’ prasad is being prepared for distribution post the ceremony.

Security and Prohibitions

On a more administrative note, several states, including the host Uttar Pradesh, have declared January 22 as a dry day, prohibiting the sale of liquor. Stringent security measures are in place, with over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones set for deployment. An anti-drone system will manage and oversee any unauthorized drones. Furthermore, the demand for saffron flags, emblematic of the temple, has seen a significant surge, particularly in Ayodhya.

Live Broadcast

The consecration ceremony is set to be broadcast live in 4K technology by Doordarshan, with nearly 40 cameras installed at strategic locations. This grand event, both in scale and spiritual sentiment, signifies a key moment in India’s rich cultural tapestry, echoing the timeless tales of Lord Ram and his transcendental journey.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

