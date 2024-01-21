India Prepares for Historic 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

As the clock inches towards Monday, 12:30 pm, India braces itself for a historic moment—the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's revered Ram Temple. The ceremony, a significant event in the nation's cultural and spiritual landscape, marks the installation of the new idol of Lord Ram, meticulously crafted by Arun Yogiraj. The 51-inch tall idol, weighing 1.5 tonnes, portrays a five-year-old Lord Ram standing on a lotus, both hewn from the same stone.

Linking Spirituality with National Achievements

On this momentous occasion, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has drawn parallels between the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and India's national accomplishments. Trivedi emphasized India's remarkable strides in social welfare, economic growth, and space exploration. He pointed out the country's global rankings as the fifth-largest economy, the fourth-largest stock exchange, the third-largest automobile manufacturer, and the second-largest mobile device maker.

Infrastructure and Public Welfare

Trivedi also shed light on the nation's progress in infrastructure and public welfare. The achievements include providing housing for 40 million impoverished citizens, enhancing village connectivity through roads, ensuring universal electricity access, enabling 110 million people to gain access to toilets, and making provision for gas to all women. These developments, according to the BJP MP, signify a purification of the nation's mindset.

Preparations and Rituals

The ceremony is set to be a grand event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of the proceedings. Modi, who shares a profound connection with the Ram Temple movement dating back to 1990, will perform the ceremonial rituals. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will conduct the main rituals. Several distinguished guests, including celebrities and prominent personalities, are expected to grace the occasion.