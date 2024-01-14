India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

India is gripped by a palpable sense of anticipation as it prepares for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The event, marked by nationwide enthusiasm, is set to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony, with an expected attendance of around 6,000 dignitaries.

Ayodhya Enveloped in Festive Atmosphere

Prominent among the myriad offerings and preparations is a colossal culinary endeavor by chef Vishnu Manohar from Nagpur, who intends to prepare a massive 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’. The sweet dish, to be distributed among devotees, boasts an elaborate mix of ingredients including semolina, ghee, sugar, milk, water, cardamom, nutmeg, bananas, tulsi leaves, cashews, and raisins.

Gita Press Struggles to Meet Demand for Sacred Texts

Adding a novel twist to this historical event, the Gita Press in Gorakhpur is grappling with an unprecedented demand for sacred texts like Ramcharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa, and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, causing a stock shortage for the first time in its 50-year history. The press is currently engaged in tireless efforts to meet the heightened demand.

Preparations Extend Beyond the Spiritual Domain

Other significant preparations include the crafting of a special 500 kg nagada (drum) by the Dabgar community in Gujarat, and the preparation of 45 tonnes of laddu prasad in Ayodhya. The state of Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located, has declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. Other states, including Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Uttarakhand, have followed suit, prohibiting the sale of liquor. Security measures are being ramped up, with over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones, along with an anti-drone system, set to be deployed across Ayodhya.

Lastly, the demand for saffron flags has surged, particularly in Ayodhya. To ensure the event reaches a broad audience, Doordarshan will broadcast the ceremony live in 4K resolution, using almost 40 cameras positioned around the temple complex.