en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

India is gripped by a palpable sense of anticipation as it prepares for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The event, marked by nationwide enthusiasm, is set to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony, with an expected attendance of around 6,000 dignitaries.

Ayodhya Enveloped in Festive Atmosphere

Prominent among the myriad offerings and preparations is a colossal culinary endeavor by chef Vishnu Manohar from Nagpur, who intends to prepare a massive 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’. The sweet dish, to be distributed among devotees, boasts an elaborate mix of ingredients including semolina, ghee, sugar, milk, water, cardamom, nutmeg, bananas, tulsi leaves, cashews, and raisins.

Gita Press Struggles to Meet Demand for Sacred Texts

Adding a novel twist to this historical event, the Gita Press in Gorakhpur is grappling with an unprecedented demand for sacred texts like Ramcharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa, and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, causing a stock shortage for the first time in its 50-year history. The press is currently engaged in tireless efforts to meet the heightened demand.

Preparations Extend Beyond the Spiritual Domain

Other significant preparations include the crafting of a special 500 kg nagada (drum) by the Dabgar community in Gujarat, and the preparation of 45 tonnes of laddu prasad in Ayodhya. The state of Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located, has declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. Other states, including Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Uttarakhand, have followed suit, prohibiting the sale of liquor. Security measures are being ramped up, with over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones, along with an anti-drone system, set to be deployed across Ayodhya.

Lastly, the demand for saffron flags has surged, particularly in Ayodhya. To ensure the event reaches a broad audience, Doordarshan will broadcast the ceremony live in 4K resolution, using almost 40 cameras positioned around the temple complex.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
South India has emerged as the frontrunner in private sector enrollments in the National Pension System (NPS) for the ongoing financial year, representing a notable 31% of total enrollments. This insight, shared by Deepak Mohanty, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), underscores the region’s leadership in embracing pension schemes. A
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
31 mins ago
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
35 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
4 mins ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
4 mins ago
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
4 mins ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
14 seconds
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
46 seconds
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
3 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
4 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
4 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
4 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
5 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
5 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
6 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app