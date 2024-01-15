en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion

In a major stride towards financial inclusion, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has achieved the significant milestone of serving 8 crore customers. Launched in September 2018, the government entity has dedicated itself to offer accessible and affordable banking solutions nationwide. Emphasizing on underserved and remote regions, the IPPB has emerged as a beacon of trust and reliability in the Indian banking landscape.

Empowering the Underserved

The IPPB’s strategy, a powerful blend of traditional and digital banking services, aims to empower communities traditionally underserved by the financial system. The bank’s approach, marked by its customer-centric model, has resonated with a wide demographic of customers across the country. Easwaran Venkateswaran, the interim MD & CEO of IPPB, attributes this success to the bank’s mission of universal accessibility of banking services.

Network Strength: The Backbone of IPPB

Key to IPPB’s success is its effective utilization of the vast network of post offices across the country. This network, consisting of 1,55,000 post offices, including 1,35,000 in rural areas, is instrumental in helping IPPB fulfill its commitment to financial inclusion. Backed by the strength of 3,00,000 postal employees, the IPPB has managed to deliver trustworthy banking services right to the doorsteps of its customers.

Building the Most Accessible Bank

The IPPB, a government-owned entity, was established under the Department of Posts with a clear vision: to become the most accessible, affordable, and trusted bank for the common man. This milestone of 8 crore customers is a testament to the success of this vision. As the bank moves forward, it remains resolute in its commitment to financial inclusion and to offering innovative banking products to its customers.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
As the global packaging industry grapples with the dual pressure of aligning with net zero targets and navigating a volatile post-Covid economy, it is set to encounter a slew of challenges. Among these is the imperative to maintain profitability amid inflating material prices and geopolitical disturbances such as the Ukraine crisis. Furthermore, it is also
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
The Cannabist Company Announces New Leadership Structure: David Hart Appointed as CEO
1 min ago
The Cannabist Company Announces New Leadership Structure: David Hart Appointed as CEO
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
1 min ago
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
45 seconds ago
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
52 seconds ago
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland
58 seconds ago
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
14 seconds
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
53 seconds
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
57 seconds
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
1 min
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
1 min
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
1 min
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
1 min
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
1 min
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
1 min
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
44 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app