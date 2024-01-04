en English
Business

India Post Debuts ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ Service: A Step Towards Digitization

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
India Post Debuts ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ Service: A Step Towards Digitization

India Post has unveiled a novel ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service, a move aimed at enhancing customer convenience by offering doorstep collection for postal articles. This initiative marks a significant step towards the digitization of traditional postal services, reducing the need for customers to visit post offices and thus, mitigating crowding.

Service Details and Procedure

The ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service allows customers to schedule the pickup of up to five documents or parcels, subject to a combined weight limit of 5 kg and a total tariff less than Rs 500. The service charges a nominal pickup fee of Rs 50. The range of services included under this feature extends to Speed Post, registered documents, and parcels.

Customers looking to avail this service must register and make an online payment via the India Post portal. Upon completion of the booking, customers are required to note down the transaction ID on their item. The item is then collected by the delivery staff at the designated time, and the label bearing the sender and addressee details is printed and affixed at the post office.

Rollout and Response

Initially launched as a pilot project in Karnataka in November 2023, regular bookings for the service kickstarted in December. The service has been rolled out across 133 pin codes in the state, with Bengaluru boasting the highest coverage. In case a customer underestimates the weight of the parcel and pays less, they will be notified to pay the difference online.

The ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service has received a positive response with 104 articles booked since its inception, indicating a promising start to this customer-centric initiative by India Post.

Business India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

