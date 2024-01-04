India Post Debuts ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ Service: A Step Towards Digitization

India Post has unveiled a novel ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service, a move aimed at enhancing customer convenience by offering doorstep collection for postal articles. This initiative marks a significant step towards the digitization of traditional postal services, reducing the need for customers to visit post offices and thus, mitigating crowding.

Service Details and Procedure

The ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service allows customers to schedule the pickup of up to five documents or parcels, subject to a combined weight limit of 5 kg and a total tariff less than Rs 500. The service charges a nominal pickup fee of Rs 50. The range of services included under this feature extends to Speed Post, registered documents, and parcels.

Customers looking to avail this service must register and make an online payment via the India Post portal. Upon completion of the booking, customers are required to note down the transaction ID on their item. The item is then collected by the delivery staff at the designated time, and the label bearing the sender and addressee details is printed and affixed at the post office.

Rollout and Response

Initially launched as a pilot project in Karnataka in November 2023, regular bookings for the service kickstarted in December. The service has been rolled out across 133 pin codes in the state, with Bengaluru boasting the highest coverage. In case a customer underestimates the weight of the parcel and pays less, they will be notified to pay the difference online.

The ‘Click ‘n’ Book’ service has received a positive response with 104 articles booked since its inception, indicating a promising start to this customer-centric initiative by India Post.