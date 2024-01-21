India Pledges $10 Billion Incentive for Semiconductor Manufacturing amid Global OSAT Industry Growth

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) is a steadily expanding industry with a global value forecasted to rise from $47 billion to $70 billion between now and 2029. Despite the industry's characteristically high volume and low profit margins, it holds a pivotal role in the production of semiconductor chips. These chips are instrumental in the functionality of a plethora of electronic devices, computers, and automobiles. Acknowledging the strategic significance of the semiconductor industry, the Indian government is setting the stage for the country to emerge as a key contender in the global semiconductor market.

India's $10 Billion Incentive

The Indian government has unveiled an ambitious $10 billion incentive scheme to lure semiconductor firms into establishing manufacturing facilities within the country. This move is simultaneous with the burgeoning growth of the OSAT industry in India. The overarching objective is to lessen India's dependence on imported semiconductors while amplifying domestic production.

Memorandum of Understanding with the European Union

Furthering the cause, India has ratified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on semiconductors with the European Union. This partnership aims to construct a resilient semiconductor supply chain and catalyze technological advancement in the chip sector. The MoU encompasses sharing experiences, best practices, and information about the semiconductor ecosystems, promoting collaborative R&D, fostering skills and workforce development in the industry, and ensuring a level playing field in the sector.

Boosting Domestic Production

Moreover, India has kickstarted the Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem. This initiative permits companies to apply for up to 50 percent of capital costs for eligible semiconductor and display manufacturing projects. The end goal is to create high-quality jobs, indirect employment, and attract an investment worth $8.8bn.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in meetings with semiconductor giants like Micron and Foxconn to reinforce the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. Notably, Micron plans to construct a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, with a substantial investment of $825 million. As India propels itself into the semiconductor manufacturing race, it finds competition in countries like Thailand, which are also vying for a chunk of the semiconductor manufacturing investment pie.