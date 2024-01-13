en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

India: On Course to Become World’s Largest Lentil Producer

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
India: On Course to Become World’s Largest Lentil Producer

India is poised to ascend to the helm of global lentil production, with an anticipated upsurge in the production of masur, or lentils, for the 2023-24 crop year. The projected output of approximately 16 lakh tonnes is set to outpace that of other leading lentil producers, including Canada and Australia, whose respective estimates stand at around 14 lakh tonnes and 15 lakh tonnes. The anticipated increase in production is tethered to a rise in acreage dedicated to masur cultivation, signalling a strategic shift in agricultural priorities.

Surpassing Past Records

The forecasted output ushers in a new era for India’s lentil production, which is set to reach its zenith since the 2017-18 crop year, a season that saw over 16 lakh tonnes produced. The 2022-23 crop year, in contrast, yielded 15 lakh tonnes. Rohit Kumar Singh, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, affirms this optimistic outlook, underscoring the potential of this surge to position India at the forefront of global lentil production.

Steering Towards Self-Sufficiency

The projected spike in lentil production aligns with India’s broader aim of achieving self-sufficiency in pulses by 2027. However, the country acknowledges the necessity of imports to bridge the gap in the interim. The Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) and Nafed are partnering to host the Pulses24 Convention, a collaborative platform to attract global stakeholders to India and foster best practices in pulse production. The convention targets a doubling of pulse consumption by 2028 from the 2023 level, with the global output currently approximately 60 million tonnes.

Empowering Farmers and Enhancing Domestic Production

India’s pivot towards becoming the world’s top masur producer is bolstered by a series of strategic initiatives. The increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of masur has galvanized farmers, catalyzing the expansion in lentil acreage. The recently launched tur procurement portal, as reported by NAFED Managing Director Ritesh Chauhan, has elicited a positive response, reflecting the country’s concerted efforts to boost domestic pulse production. India’s concentrated efforts to augment domestic pulse production and offer affordable pulses through government-sponsored schemes reflect a transformative shift in the pulse industry, cementing India’s role as a pivotal player in global pulse production.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
8 mins ago
Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Opens Applications for New Members
The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board in Snohomish County has announced its search for two new members to fill vacancies in Council District 2 (Everett/Mukilteo area) and District 3 (Lynnwood/Edmonds area). This board holds a pivotal position in maintaining and stewarding the most sizeable publicly owned fair in the Pacific Northwest, a cornerstone event that
Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Opens Applications for New Members
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
1 hour ago
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
1 hour ago
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm
10 mins ago
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
14 mins ago
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
37 mins ago
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
10 seconds
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
58 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
1 min
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe's Domestic Cricket
2 mins
Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe's Domestic Cricket
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
2 mins
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
Tales of Triumph: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
2 mins
Tales of Triumph: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
3 mins
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
6 mins
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
7 mins
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app