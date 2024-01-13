India: On Course to Become World’s Largest Lentil Producer

India is poised to ascend to the helm of global lentil production, with an anticipated upsurge in the production of masur, or lentils, for the 2023-24 crop year. The projected output of approximately 16 lakh tonnes is set to outpace that of other leading lentil producers, including Canada and Australia, whose respective estimates stand at around 14 lakh tonnes and 15 lakh tonnes. The anticipated increase in production is tethered to a rise in acreage dedicated to masur cultivation, signalling a strategic shift in agricultural priorities.

Surpassing Past Records

The forecasted output ushers in a new era for India’s lentil production, which is set to reach its zenith since the 2017-18 crop year, a season that saw over 16 lakh tonnes produced. The 2022-23 crop year, in contrast, yielded 15 lakh tonnes. Rohit Kumar Singh, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, affirms this optimistic outlook, underscoring the potential of this surge to position India at the forefront of global lentil production.

Steering Towards Self-Sufficiency

The projected spike in lentil production aligns with India’s broader aim of achieving self-sufficiency in pulses by 2027. However, the country acknowledges the necessity of imports to bridge the gap in the interim. The Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) and Nafed are partnering to host the Pulses24 Convention, a collaborative platform to attract global stakeholders to India and foster best practices in pulse production. The convention targets a doubling of pulse consumption by 2028 from the 2023 level, with the global output currently approximately 60 million tonnes.

Empowering Farmers and Enhancing Domestic Production

India’s pivot towards becoming the world’s top masur producer is bolstered by a series of strategic initiatives. The increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of masur has galvanized farmers, catalyzing the expansion in lentil acreage. The recently launched tur procurement portal, as reported by NAFED Managing Director Ritesh Chauhan, has elicited a positive response, reflecting the country’s concerted efforts to boost domestic pulse production. India’s concentrated efforts to augment domestic pulse production and offer affordable pulses through government-sponsored schemes reflect a transformative shift in the pulse industry, cementing India’s role as a pivotal player in global pulse production.