India Negotiates with South Korea for Enhanced Market Access Amidst Trade Concerns

India is currently locked in negotiations with South Korea, aiming to upgrade their existing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The focus of these talks is on acquiring greater market access for products including steel, rice, and shrimp. This comes in light of the staggering 513% import duty on rice and a 5% duty on shrimp that South Korea has imposed on India.

India's Concerns

During the 10th round of discussions, Indian officials underscored the issue of Korean companies operating in India. These companies have shown a preference for sourcing steel from Korean firms, a move that adversely affects Indian steel businesses. Additionally, India has found itself categorized under the 'others' group in South Korea's rice quota system. This allotment only provides them with a paltry quota of 20,000 tonnes out of South Korea's 5 lakh tonnes tariff rate quota, most of which is apportioned to nations such as China, Australia, the US, Thailand, and Vietnam. India is advocating for inclusion into a country-specific quota or a substantial increase in their existing quota.

South Korea's Demands

South Korea, on the other hand, is seeking additional access to the Indian market, specifically in the auto components and chemicals sectors. These demands come as part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade the CEPA, with both nations voicing hope that this upgrade would bolster economic cooperation.

Prior Discussions and Trade Deficits

The last round of talks took place in November 2022 in Seoul. During these discussions, there was an air of optimism that the CEPA upgrade would stimulate and deepen bilateral economic collaboration. However, India has also expressed apprehension about the widening trade deficit with South Korea. Over recent years, there has been a decline in Indian exports to South Korea while imports have witnessed a surge, leading to a growing imbalance in trade between the two nations.