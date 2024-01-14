en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Meteorological Department: 150 Years of Weather Forecasting and Beyond

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
India Meteorological Department: 150 Years of Weather Forecasting and Beyond

When one thinks of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), images of weather radars, cyclone warnings, and daily weather forecasts likely spring to mind. However, the department’s role extends much beyond these immediate functions. With a history dating back to 1875, the IMD has been instrumental in the development of India’s weather forecasting capabilities. From the establishment of the Cyclone Warning Division in 1945 to the introduction of Doppler Weather Radars in the early 2000s, IMD’s evolution mirrors the progress of meteorological services in the country.

Milestone Achievements of IMD

The Cyclone Warning Division, established in 1945, marked a significant stride in cyclone detection and tracking. It was followed by the formation of the Satellite Meteorology Division in 1982, leveraging space technology for weather monitoring. IMD’s Modernization Programme, initiated in 1987, further upgraded its infrastructure, enhancing weather predictions and data collection. A prominent development was the introduction of Doppler Weather Radars, providing high-resolution data for accurate short-term weather forecasts.

Notably, after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, IMD established a Tsunami Warning System, instrumental in mitigating the impacts of such disasters. A more recent addition, the department’s High-Performance Computing system, has considerably increased processing power for weather modeling and forecasting.

IMD’s Current Focus and Future Goals

Currently celebrating its 150th year, IMD is intent on improving its weather forecast models using artificial intelligence and faster supercomputers. Test beds in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are being set up to understand the physical processes leading to the formation of thunderstorms and heavy monsoon rains. In a bid to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village, IMD is launching ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’. The National Framework for Climate Services is being established to mainstream climate information in all sectors and activities.

The department is also collaborating with academic and R&D institutions for joint development of tools to improve forecast accuracy and sectoral applications. Upgrading its high-performance computing systems, IMD aims to enhance its numerical modeling capability. The department acknowledges the challenges in predicting phenomena such as cloudbursts and small-level severe weather events but believes that the system will improve in the coming years to address all types of extreme weather events.

Impact of IMD’s Efforts

Today, the India Meteorological Department continues to play a critical role in weather prediction and disaster management, helping safeguard the lives and livelihoods of millions in India. Its advancements have resulted in precise early warnings and forecasts, dramatically reducing loss of human life due to cyclones and heavy rains. As the IMD steps into a new era of weather forecasting with AI, it remains committed to its mission of protection and preparedness, ready to face the challenges of the changing climate head-on.

0
India Science & Technology Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
50 seconds ago
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
In a significant move to boost employment and bolster public health infrastructure, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, an Indian state, announced the provision of over 360,000 government jobs to the state’s youth. The state government also outlined plans to recruit nearly 140,000 individuals in the health department, underlining a proactive approach to address
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
3 hours ago
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
3 hours ago
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
2 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
2 mins ago
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
Tragic Incident Spurs Stray Animal Control Conversation in Bhopal
2 hours ago
Tragic Incident Spurs Stray Animal Control Conversation in Bhopal
Latest Headlines
World News
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
10 seconds
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
24 seconds
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
25 seconds
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
29 seconds
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
30 seconds
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
30 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
33 seconds
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
36 seconds
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
52 seconds
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app