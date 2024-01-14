India Meteorological Department: 150 Years of Weather Forecasting and Beyond

When one thinks of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), images of weather radars, cyclone warnings, and daily weather forecasts likely spring to mind. However, the department’s role extends much beyond these immediate functions. With a history dating back to 1875, the IMD has been instrumental in the development of India’s weather forecasting capabilities. From the establishment of the Cyclone Warning Division in 1945 to the introduction of Doppler Weather Radars in the early 2000s, IMD’s evolution mirrors the progress of meteorological services in the country.

Milestone Achievements of IMD

The Cyclone Warning Division, established in 1945, marked a significant stride in cyclone detection and tracking. It was followed by the formation of the Satellite Meteorology Division in 1982, leveraging space technology for weather monitoring. IMD’s Modernization Programme, initiated in 1987, further upgraded its infrastructure, enhancing weather predictions and data collection. A prominent development was the introduction of Doppler Weather Radars, providing high-resolution data for accurate short-term weather forecasts.

Notably, after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, IMD established a Tsunami Warning System, instrumental in mitigating the impacts of such disasters. A more recent addition, the department’s High-Performance Computing system, has considerably increased processing power for weather modeling and forecasting.

IMD’s Current Focus and Future Goals

Currently celebrating its 150th year, IMD is intent on improving its weather forecast models using artificial intelligence and faster supercomputers. Test beds in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are being set up to understand the physical processes leading to the formation of thunderstorms and heavy monsoon rains. In a bid to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village, IMD is launching ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’. The National Framework for Climate Services is being established to mainstream climate information in all sectors and activities.

The department is also collaborating with academic and R&D institutions for joint development of tools to improve forecast accuracy and sectoral applications. Upgrading its high-performance computing systems, IMD aims to enhance its numerical modeling capability. The department acknowledges the challenges in predicting phenomena such as cloudbursts and small-level severe weather events but believes that the system will improve in the coming years to address all types of extreme weather events.

Impact of IMD’s Efforts

Today, the India Meteorological Department continues to play a critical role in weather prediction and disaster management, helping safeguard the lives and livelihoods of millions in India. Its advancements have resulted in precise early warnings and forecasts, dramatically reducing loss of human life due to cyclones and heavy rains. As the IMD steps into a new era of weather forecasting with AI, it remains committed to its mission of protection and preparedness, ready to face the challenges of the changing climate head-on.