India Marks Lenin's 100th Death Anniversary: The Enduring Legacy of Marxism

On January 21, India solemnly marked the centenary of the death of Vladimir Lenin, a date etched in the annals of history. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), in Kerala paid homage to the memory of this revolutionary figure. Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, lauded Lenin's indomitable spirit, leadership, and enduring influence on Marxist thought.

The Last Bastion of Communism

The CPI(M) in Kerala distinguishes itself as the last standing communist government in India. Once known as a communist stronghold, states like West Bengal have seen the power of this political ideology wane over time. The CPI(M) has weathered skepticism regarding its fidelity to the true spirit of Marxism, especially in the wake of the Soviet Union's collapse.

The Centenarian Communist: VS Achuthanandan

Among the stalwarts of the CPI(M) in Kerala is Venthalathara Sankaran Achuthanandan, universally known as VS. Celebrating his 100th birthday in October, VS is renowned for his unwavering dedication to the working class. His advocacy spans across sectors, encompassing fisherfolk, coir workers, and the Ezhava community. Despite the constraints of age and health, VS's influence remains palpable.

VS's political journey sprouted amidst the stark poverty, inequality, and casteism that characterized pre-Emergency India. He gained prominence by challenging feudal practices and rallying workers under a common banner.

A Legacy Carved in Struggle

VS's leadership was pivotal during the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising in 1946, a key milestone in Kerala's struggle against autocracy. His political life is a tapestry of multiple imprisonments, including during the Emergency. He played a significant role in winning constituencies for Kerala's first communist government, helmed by EMS Namboodiripad.

As a founding member of the CPI(M), VS remained an active force in politics, championing laborers' rights and combating corruption. His tenure as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 witnessed several reforms and anti-encroachment drives, fortifying his legacy as an unwavering communist leader in India.

As India commemorated the 100th anniversary of Lenin's death, the legacy of these two figures - Lenin and VS - intertwines, reflecting the resilience of an ideology that has weathered a century of upheavals. Their stories serve as a testament to the enduring appeal of Marxism and its promise of a more equitable world.