India Marks 48th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard, Honoring Maritime Security Legacy

On February 1, India commemorates the 48th raising day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an event that pays tribute to the establishment of its maritime armed force on February 1, 1977. This day is a testament to the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding India's coastal and offshore interests.

A Glimpse into the Past

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai formally inaugurated the ICG on August 19, 1978, but its history traces back to the Revenue Cruiser Service of 1792. During World War II, it played a pivotal role as the Indian Naval Reserve. Post-independence, the need for a specialized maritime security force led to the creation of the Naval Coastal Battery in 1952, which metamorphosed into the ICG in 1972. The Coast Guard Act, passed by the Indian Parliament on August 18, 1978, officially delineated the service's duties and functions.

A Broad Spectrum of Responsibilities

Since its inception, the ICG has assumed a wide array of maritime responsibilities. From conducting Maritime Search and Rescue operations to combating smuggling and illegal fishing, the ICG has been relentless in its pursuit of maritime law enforcement. It has also been instrumental in bolstering coastal security against threats such as terrorism and piracy, and in preserving the environment by preventing pollution and responding promptly to environmental incidents.

Unwavering Vigilance and Growth

The ICG has exhibited immense growth, expanding from 7 surface platforms in 1978 to 152 ships and 78 aircraft today. It aims to reach 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030. Since its establishment, the ICG has saved over 11,554 lives and maintains ceaseless vigilance to ensure safety and security in the Maritime Zones of India. The force's efforts have led to the seizure of weapons, contraband, and narcotics worth Rs 15,343 Crores. The President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister have extended their greetings and appreciation for the remarkable role played by the Indian Coast Guard.

As India marks the 48th raising day of the ICG, the nation honors the men and women who serve in this maritime force. Their sacrifices and the pivotal role the Coast Guard plays in safeguarding India's maritime interests underscore the importance of this day.