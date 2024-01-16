India-Maldives Relations: A Test of Time Amid New Foreign Policy Shifts

India's enduring alliance with the Maldives has seen the former provide substantial assistance in times of need. Notably, India's pivotal role in thwarting a coup attempt in 1988, and the provision of essential drinking water to the Maldivian capital, Male, in 2014, underscores this deep-rooted relationship. This bond extends beyond politics, with India stepping up to provide medical and financial aid in instances of major disasters and epidemics. The continuity of such support from India is a testament to a robust and benevolent relationship, and a sentiment has emerged advocating for greater recognition from the Maldives of the assistance received from New Delhi.

Advertisment

Strained Relations Amid Diplomatic Row

In a surprising turn of events, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has indicated a strategic shift towards China, amidst brewing tensions with India. This comes on the back of derogatory remarks by Muizzu's officials, culminating in a diplomatic standoff. The Maldives has expressed intentions to reassess over 100 bilateral agreements with India, signaling a potential realignment of priorities. Coinciding with President Muizzu's return from a state visit to China, the Maldives has set a deadline for India to withdraw all troops currently stationed in the country, which includes 77 soldiers and 12 medical personnel providing humanitarian aid and conducting medical evacuations.

Deep-Rooted India-Maldives Alliance

Advertisment

Despite recent tensions, the historical ties between India and the Maldives are deeply entrenched, characterized by mutual cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and defense. A shared maritime boundary and India's provision of financial aid and security further solidify this relationship. The strategic collaboration between the two nations has been characterized by a focus on mutual growth and stability in the Indian Ocean region. This alliance was further strengthened when India executed Operation Cactus in 1988, successfully thwarting a coup attempt in the Maldives.

Shift in Maldives' Foreign Policy

President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to China signifies a significant shift in Maldivian foreign policy, which now appears to favor Beijing over traditional ally, India. This shift has sparked concerns in India, particularly as it coincides with escalating tensions between the two nations. The Maldives maintains that it seeks to maintain positive relations with all countries, but recent actions have strained its ties with India, which has been a longstanding ally and supporter.