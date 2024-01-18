India-Maldives Diplomatic Discussions at NAM Summit: A Step Towards Resolution

Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and his Maldivian counterpart, Moosa Zameer, engaged in a dynamic and candid dialogue on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit held in Kampala, Uganda. The focal point of their discussion was the prevalent tension over the presence of Indian military personnel in the Maldives and the Maldivian government's request for their withdrawal by March 15. At present, an estimated 70 Indian military personnel, complemented by maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters, are stationed in the Maldives.

Delving into the Depth of Bilateral Relations

The ministers also discussed an array of issues, including the speedy implementation of ongoing development projects in the Maldives and cooperation within regional frameworks such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and NAM. Both parties affirmed their commitment to enhancing and expanding their cooperation, highlighting the importance of their bilateral relations.

Tackling the Controversy

Recently, a social media controversy created ripples in India-Maldives relations. Maldivian ministers posted racist remarks against India and mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The controversy escalated to an online boycott campaign against the Maldives, leading to the suspension of three Maldivian ministers involved in the derogatory comments. The Indian government promptly addressed these issues with the Maldives, leading to the Maldivian government's disassociation from the controversial remarks and the suspension of the ministers involved.

Looking Ahead

The meeting between Jaishankar and Zameer sets the stage for the upcoming core group meeting in New Delhi, where the two nations aim to find a mutually workable solution. As the deadline for the withdrawal of Indian troops approaches, the discussions at the NAM Summit underscore the importance of finding a resolution that respects both nations' interests. Beyond the controversy and tension, the commitment to cooperation and the expedited implementation of development projects reaffirm the importance of the India-Maldives relationship and its potential for future growth.