en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India Makes its Mark at Davos: IT Giants, Lounges, and ‘Credible India’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
India Makes its Mark at Davos: IT Giants, Lounges, and ‘Credible India’

As the pristine snowcapped town of Davos prepares for the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, an unmistakable Indian presence is evident. The main Promenade street, usually bathed in the soft glow of Swiss winter, now takes on a distinctive hue, with about a dozen Indian lounges claiming their spaces. Among these are the WeLead Lounge, a beacon of women leadership; the India Engagement Centre, and pavilions signifying the vibrant culture and vast potential of Indian states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Indian IT and the AI Revolution

Indian IT stalwarts like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech are also present, their intentions clear – to demonstrate the prowess of AI and technology. The Indian tech giants’ participation underscores the country’s rapidly growing influence in the global tech landscape, and its commitment to embracing the AI revolution.

Spirit of India Hour

A fresh addition to this year’s meeting is the ‘Spirit of India Hour‘. The event will feature Indian liquor across select bars and restaurants in Davos for two evenings, offering a taste of India’s rich and diverse spirit industry to global attendees. The initiative is a subtle yet potent symbol of India’s cultural depth and its potential to engage global audiences in new and exciting ways.

Credible India: A Key Player in Global Growth

The Indian presence at the World Economic Forum isn’t limited to lounges and pavilions alone. The event is expected to host three union ministers, several chief ministers, and numerous officials and CEOs, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in global dialogues. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is spearheading a significant campaign under the theme ‘Credible India‘, aimed at showcasing India’s economic milestones and its potential to drive global growth. Networking events, fireside chats, panel discussions – the CII has planned it all, ensuring India’s voice is heard loud and clear on the global stage.

The Indian Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is slated to inaugurate the WeLead lounge, setting the stage for discussions around gender-related topics and women-led development. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in pushing for inclusive growth and development.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 mins ago
Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises
In a bold move to bolster efficiency and profitability, the Maldivian government has unveiled plans to create a new company aimed at lightening the workload of the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The announcement, made during a cabinet meeting, comes as MTCC grapples with over 100 ongoing projects. Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy
Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises
Cryptocurrency Volatility Versus Pharmaceutical Stability: A Tale of Two Investments
54 mins ago
Cryptocurrency Volatility Versus Pharmaceutical Stability: A Tale of Two Investments
New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows
55 mins ago
New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows
Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown
45 mins ago
Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown
Major Companies Signal Shift in Labor Market with Staff Layoffs
51 mins ago
Major Companies Signal Shift in Labor Market with Staff Layoffs
Sam's Club Unveils AI Technology to Streamline Checkout Process
51 mins ago
Sam's Club Unveils AI Technology to Streamline Checkout Process
Latest Headlines
World News
Jurgen Klinsmann Prepares South Korea for High-Stakes Drama at 2024 Asian Cup
58 seconds
Jurgen Klinsmann Prepares South Korea for High-Stakes Drama at 2024 Asian Cup
Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?
3 mins
Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
5 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
5 mins
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
6 mins
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
8 mins
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
10 mins
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
11 mins
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app