India Makes its Mark at Davos: IT Giants, Lounges, and ‘Credible India’

As the pristine snowcapped town of Davos prepares for the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, an unmistakable Indian presence is evident. The main Promenade street, usually bathed in the soft glow of Swiss winter, now takes on a distinctive hue, with about a dozen Indian lounges claiming their spaces. Among these are the WeLead Lounge, a beacon of women leadership; the India Engagement Centre, and pavilions signifying the vibrant culture and vast potential of Indian states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Indian IT and the AI Revolution

Indian IT stalwarts like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech are also present, their intentions clear – to demonstrate the prowess of AI and technology. The Indian tech giants’ participation underscores the country’s rapidly growing influence in the global tech landscape, and its commitment to embracing the AI revolution.

Spirit of India Hour

A fresh addition to this year’s meeting is the ‘Spirit of India Hour‘. The event will feature Indian liquor across select bars and restaurants in Davos for two evenings, offering a taste of India’s rich and diverse spirit industry to global attendees. The initiative is a subtle yet potent symbol of India’s cultural depth and its potential to engage global audiences in new and exciting ways.

Credible India: A Key Player in Global Growth

The Indian presence at the World Economic Forum isn’t limited to lounges and pavilions alone. The event is expected to host three union ministers, several chief ministers, and numerous officials and CEOs, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in global dialogues. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is spearheading a significant campaign under the theme ‘Credible India‘, aimed at showcasing India’s economic milestones and its potential to drive global growth. Networking events, fireside chats, panel discussions – the CII has planned it all, ensuring India’s voice is heard loud and clear on the global stage.

The Indian Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is slated to inaugurate the WeLead lounge, setting the stage for discussions around gender-related topics and women-led development. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in pushing for inclusive growth and development.