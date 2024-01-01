India Launches XPoSat: A Significant Leap in Black Hole Research

India has made a significant leap in space exploration with the successful launch of its first satellite dedicated to the study of black holes, named the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). The satellite was launched into a 350-kilometer orbit from an island near the Indian spaceport of Sriharikota, located in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious project, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marks a new chapter in India’s space odyssey.

XPoSat: A New Eye into the Cosmos

The XPoSat, weighing around 470 kilograms, is tasked with researching X-rays from approximately 50 celestial objects. The payload for this mission was developed by ISRO and a Bengaluru-based research institute. The primary objective of the mission is to measure the polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from these cosmic sources, conducting long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources.

A Global Pursuit of Black Hole Exploration

This initiative parallels similar missions by other global space agencies. NASA launched the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer in 2021, and China sent its first X-ray space telescope into orbit in 2017. The study of black holes and neutron stars is a global scientific endeavour, with India now joining the ranks of nations contributing to this cutting-edge research.

India’s Space Ambitions

India’s space program has ambitious plans. The Gaganyaan crewed mission is scheduled for 2025, with the development of a next-generation launch vehicle already on the cards. The country also has plans for a new launchpad and aims to land humans on the moon by 2040. Furthermore, India is keen to collaborate with other major space agencies. This was evidenced by the visit of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to India in November and a joint US-Indian Earth-observing mission set for launch in 2024.