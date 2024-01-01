en English
India Launches XPoSat: A Significant Leap in Black Hole Research

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
India has made a significant leap in space exploration with the successful launch of its first satellite dedicated to the study of black holes, named the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). The satellite was launched into a 350-kilometer orbit from an island near the Indian spaceport of Sriharikota, located in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious project, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marks a new chapter in India’s space odyssey.

XPoSat: A New Eye into the Cosmos

The XPoSat, weighing around 470 kilograms, is tasked with researching X-rays from approximately 50 celestial objects. The payload for this mission was developed by ISRO and a Bengaluru-based research institute. The primary objective of the mission is to measure the polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from these cosmic sources, conducting long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources.

A Global Pursuit of Black Hole Exploration

This initiative parallels similar missions by other global space agencies. NASA launched the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer in 2021, and China sent its first X-ray space telescope into orbit in 2017. The study of black holes and neutron stars is a global scientific endeavour, with India now joining the ranks of nations contributing to this cutting-edge research.

India’s Space Ambitions

India’s space program has ambitious plans. The Gaganyaan crewed mission is scheduled for 2025, with the development of a next-generation launch vehicle already on the cards. The country also has plans for a new launchpad and aims to land humans on the moon by 2040. Furthermore, India is keen to collaborate with other major space agencies. This was evidenced by the visit of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to India in November and a joint US-Indian Earth-observing mission set for launch in 2024.

India Science & Technology
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

