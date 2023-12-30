India Launches New Vande Bharat Train Service, Engages Social Media Influencers for Promotion

India’s rail network has welcomed a new addition with the launch of a Vande Bharat train service connecting Amritsar, home to the iconic Golden Temple, and the nation’s capital, Delhi. This service is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to less than six hours, representing a significant reduction.

Modernizing Rail Travel in India

With the aim of making rail travel more appealing to a younger, tech-savvy audience, the government is taking steps to modernize and promote this mode of transport. The Vande Bharat Express, an AC chair car train with a speed potential of 160 kmph, and the Amrit Bharat trains, non air conditioned with second class unreserved coaches and sleeper coaches, running on push-pull technology with a speed potential of 130 kmph, are a part of this strategy. These trains offer faster and more comfortable journeys compared to older trains.

Involvement of Social Media Personalities

In a creative attempt to drive the popularity of the new service, the government has invited several YouTubers and influencers specializing in railway content to experience the journey from Amritsar to Delhi on the newly inaugurated train. These social media personalities are expected to share their travel experiences, providing visibility and potentially driving public interest in the train service.

PM Modi’s Inaugural Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate eight new trains, including six Vande Bharat Express and two Amrit Bharat trains. In addition to these, he will also be inaugurating the new Ayodhya airport and train station, ahead of the reopening of Ram Mandir in the city. These developments are a testament to the government’s commitment to improving transport and connectivity in the country.