en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Launches New Vande Bharat Train Service, Engages Social Media Influencers for Promotion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
India Launches New Vande Bharat Train Service, Engages Social Media Influencers for Promotion

India’s rail network has welcomed a new addition with the launch of a Vande Bharat train service connecting Amritsar, home to the iconic Golden Temple, and the nation’s capital, Delhi. This service is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to less than six hours, representing a significant reduction.

Modernizing Rail Travel in India

With the aim of making rail travel more appealing to a younger, tech-savvy audience, the government is taking steps to modernize and promote this mode of transport. The Vande Bharat Express, an AC chair car train with a speed potential of 160 kmph, and the Amrit Bharat trains, non air conditioned with second class unreserved coaches and sleeper coaches, running on push-pull technology with a speed potential of 130 kmph, are a part of this strategy. These trains offer faster and more comfortable journeys compared to older trains.

Involvement of Social Media Personalities

In a creative attempt to drive the popularity of the new service, the government has invited several YouTubers and influencers specializing in railway content to experience the journey from Amritsar to Delhi on the newly inaugurated train. These social media personalities are expected to share their travel experiences, providing visibility and potentially driving public interest in the train service.

PM Modi’s Inaugural Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate eight new trains, including six Vande Bharat Express and two Amrit Bharat trains. In addition to these, he will also be inaugurating the new Ayodhya airport and train station, ahead of the reopening of Ram Mandir in the city. These developments are a testament to the government’s commitment to improving transport and connectivity in the country.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Income Tax Department's Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry Experts

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024 ...
@Business · 4 mins
Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament

By Salman Khan

Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya

By Rafia Tasleem

Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
31 seconds
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
53 seconds
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
57 seconds
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
59 seconds
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
2 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
2 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
3 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
5 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
6 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app