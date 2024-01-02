en English
India

India Launches First Satellite to Study Black Holes, Marks Major Milestone in Space Exploration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
India Launches First Satellite to Study Black Holes, Marks Major Milestone in Space Exploration

India has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration with the successful launch of its first satellite dedicated to studying black holes. The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) was launched into a 350-kilometer orbit from an island near Sriharikota, the country’s primary spaceport located in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. This event marks yet another stride in India’s broader ambitions to expand its capabilities in space research.

XPoSat: Peering into the Depths of Space

The launch of XPoSat took place on Monday, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirming the satellite’s successful placement into orbit. XPoSat’s mission is to provide valuable data on black holes, the most mysterious and extreme environments in the universe. The spacecraft is equipped with two scientific payloads, POLIX and XSPECT, designed to offer new insights into the emission mechanisms of various celestial bodies, including black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.

India’s Growing Footprint in Space Exploration

This endeavor is part of India’s broader space exploration ambitions, which include sending astronauts to the moon by 2040. The XPoSat launch comes after a successful moon mission and precedes an even more ambitious crewed mission planned for the following year. India now stands as the second country to investigate black holes using an astronomical space observatory, underscoring the nation’s commitment to enhancing its presence in space.

Future Prospects

With an estimated lifespan of five years, XPoSat will contribute to the global understanding of astronomical phenomena. Part of ISRO’s future project line-up includes the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit and bring them back after three days. As India continues to broaden its horizons in space exploration, the successful launch of XPoSat constitutes a significant step towards the nation’s ambitious goals in the final frontier.

India Science & Technology space
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

