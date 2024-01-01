en English
India

India Launches First Black Hole Study Satellite, XPoSAT

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
India’s venture into the depths of space has reached a significant milestone with the successful launch of its first satellite dedicated to the study of black holes. The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT) was catapulted into a 350-kilometer orbit from an island near the country’s primary spaceport, Sriharikota, located off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The operation was headed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the satellite’s deployment is a crucial leap towards enhancing India’s scientific research capabilities in space.

Unveiling the Mysteries of the Cosmos

The XPoSAT will explore bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. It carries two scientific payloads, POLIX and XSPECT, designed to measure polarimetry parameters and provide spectroscopic information. Over its five-year lifespan, the satellite is expected to investigate approximately 40 bright astronomical sources of various categories. The insights gained from this research will help improve our understanding of celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei, benefiting the global astronomy community.

India’s Commitment to Space Exploration

The launch of XPoSAT showcases India’s dedication to advancing its space program. The mission is a testament to the country’s commitment to contribute to the global scientific community’s efforts in understanding the mysteries of black holes and other cosmic phenomena. This initiative is especially significant as it comes ahead of an ambitious crewed mission planned for the following year. The XPoSAT’s successful deployment into orbit marks a promising start to India’s space exploration endeavors for the new year.

XPoSAT: A Global Contribution

With a mission life of about five years, the XPoSAT satellite, which cost around Rs 250 crore (approximately $30 million), is expected to bring substantial benefits to the global astronomy community. The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is only the second mission of its kind worldwide after NASA’s launch in 2021. The XPoSAT features a primary payload, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays), designed to measure polarimetry parameters and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built to provide spectroscopic information. These instruments make XPoSAT a powerful tool for deep space exploration, setting the stage for new discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the universe.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

