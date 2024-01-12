en English
Education

India Launches Employability Skills Course and Accessibility Standards for PwDs: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
India Launches Employability Skills Course and Accessibility Standards for PwDs: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

In an unprecedented move aimed at fostering inclusivity and empowerment, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in India, in collaboration with Enable India, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking 70-hour interactive Employability Skills course tailored specifically for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Boosting Employability for PwDs

The course, overseen by DEPwD Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, is designed to augment employment opportunities for PwDs by providing them with essential skills and training. In a society where these individuals often face significant barriers to employment, this initiative marks a substantial stride towards a more inclusive and empowered future.

Purple Fest: A Platform for Change

The course was launched at the Purple Fest, a platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting the abilities and potential of PwDs. This festival served as a fitting stage for the unveiling of such a transformative initiative, highlighting the commitment of India’s government and organizations like Enable India to foster an inclusive society.

Guidelines for Accessibility Standards

In a concurrent development, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, in partnership with the DEPwD, released a comprehensive set of Guidelines for Accessibility Standards. These guidelines are aimed at ensuring that both physical and digital skill training infrastructures are inclusive and accessible for people with different disabilities. They emphasize the provision of assistive tools and technologies, strategies for training PwDs with variegated disabilities, and the alignment of qualifications with the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

These standards are expected to be implemented across all government-affiliated skill training organizations in India, thereby promoting a universally accessible environment. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to creating a society where individuals with disabilities are not left behind but are rather encouraged and equipped to realize their full potential.

The groundbreaking initiatives were launched at Kala Academy, with Shri Subhas Phal Dessai and Rajesh Aggarwal presiding over the event. These measures are anticipated to significantly influence the employability and accessibility landscape for PwDs in India, thereby marking a seminal step towards a more inclusive society.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

