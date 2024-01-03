en English
Education

India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

In a significant move to curb drug abuse among the youth, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in India has made it mandatory for students enrolling in educational and vocational institutions to sign an anti-drug declaration form. The announcement, released on Tuesday, is a component of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), a comprehensive program designed to reduce drug demand nationwide.

The Anti-Drug Pledge and Its Implications

The new directive requires students to commit to responsible behavior by signing an anti-drug pledge during the admission process. This move is a response to the growing recognition of the vulnerability of students and youth to substance abuse. Educational institutions are now being tasked with the responsibility of raising awareness and promoting anti-drug activities through faculty, NSS volunteers, and student clubs.

NMBA: A Holistic Approach to Drug Demand Reduction

The NMBA program involves a multi-faceted approach to counter drug abuse. It includes assessment, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, information dissemination, and public awareness. The initiative is already making significant strides, with over 3.3 crore youth having engaged with the NMBA’s activities, helping to spread the anti-substance use message.

Tackling Substance Abuse on Campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular directing universities to secure anti-drug commitments from both students and parents. This is part of the broader ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ aimed at combating drug possession and substance abuse on campuses and colleges. The circular underscores the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s efforts in reducing drug demand in India and promoting prevention actions and treatment and rehabilitation of users. Neerja Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University (GU), has pledged the university’s commitment to sensitizing students against drug use through NSS activities.

Education India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

