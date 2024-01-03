India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

In a significant move to curb drug abuse among the youth, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in India has made it mandatory for students enrolling in educational and vocational institutions to sign an anti-drug declaration form. The announcement, released on Tuesday, is a component of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), a comprehensive program designed to reduce drug demand nationwide.

The Anti-Drug Pledge and Its Implications

The new directive requires students to commit to responsible behavior by signing an anti-drug pledge during the admission process. This move is a response to the growing recognition of the vulnerability of students and youth to substance abuse. Educational institutions are now being tasked with the responsibility of raising awareness and promoting anti-drug activities through faculty, NSS volunteers, and student clubs.

NMBA: A Holistic Approach to Drug Demand Reduction

The NMBA program involves a multi-faceted approach to counter drug abuse. It includes assessment, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, information dissemination, and public awareness. The initiative is already making significant strides, with over 3.3 crore youth having engaged with the NMBA’s activities, helping to spread the anti-substance use message.

Tackling Substance Abuse on Campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular directing universities to secure anti-drug commitments from both students and parents. This is part of the broader ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ aimed at combating drug possession and substance abuse on campuses and colleges. The circular underscores the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s efforts in reducing drug demand in India and promoting prevention actions and treatment and rehabilitation of users. Neerja Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University (GU), has pledged the university’s commitment to sensitizing students against drug use through NSS activities.