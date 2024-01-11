India Holds its Ground in Henley Passport Index 2024; Global Leaders Offer Visa-Free Access to 194 Countries

In a reflection of global mobility and diplomatic relationships, the Henley Passport Index has positioned India at the 80th spot worldwide based on passport strength. Despite no change in rank from the previous year, Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to a total of 62 countries, an increase from 57 in 2023. This index, with data sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), serves as a reliable online tool that ranks passports according to the level of access they offer to their holders.

World's Most Powerful Passports

Leading the list with unparalleled passport strength are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Citizens of these nations can travel to 194 countries without requiring a visa. The United Kingdom also showcased progress, climbing to the fourth position. This ease of travel underscores the diplomatic ties and international standing of these countries.

India's Passport Strength

Ranked 80th among 199 countries, India's passport provides visa-free access to 62 countries. This rise in the number of accessible countries without a visa is a positive development from the previous year's ranking, and it enhances the global mobility of Indian citizens.

Lowest Ranking Passports

On the other side of the spectrum, Afghanistan's passport ranks lowest, placed at 104th, granting its citizens visa-free travel to only 28 countries. Following closely are Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan, whose citizens face significant travel restrictions, highlighting the disparities in freedom of movement for citizens of different countries.