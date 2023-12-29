India Gears Up to Launch First Amrit Bharat Express Trains: A Leap in Railway Technology

India is poised to launch its pioneering Amrit Bharat Express trains, a move that will mark a significant milestone in the nation’s railway industry. On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two trains from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Designed with cutting-edge technology, these trains promise passengers a seamless and jerk-free journey.

Connecting Cities at High Speed

The Amrit Bharat Express trains will facilitate rapid travel between Darbhanga in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, and Malda Town in West Bengal to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru. The trains are set to operate at a top speed of 130 km/h, significantly reducing travel times between these regions.

Revolutionary Semi-Coupler Technology

One of the key features of the Amrit Bharat Express trains is the semi-coupler technology. This innovation significantly reduces the jerking sensation passengers typically experience when traditional trains start and stop. During an inspection at the New Delhi railway station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the safety and operational benefits of this semi-permanent coupler.

Push-Pull Technology and Modern Amenities

In addition to the semi-coupler, the trains also feature push-pull technology with engines at both ends. This allows for better acceleration and deceleration, proving particularly beneficial in areas with speed restrictions. Passengers can also look forward to a host of other modern amenities, including horizontal sliding windows, dust-sealed gangways, an aerosol-based fire suppression system, emergency lighting, floor guide fluorescent strips, bench-type seating in LWS coaches, and segregated reserved and unreserved coaches with sliding doors.