India: Garba Dance Honored as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

In a landmark ceremony in Paris, the Garba dance, a quintessential part of Gujarat's cultural identity, has been acclaimed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. This recognition, awarded in December 2023, was celebrated with the presentation of a certificate to Gujarat's representatives, marking a significant accolade for India's cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Historic Recognition in Paris

The vibrant Garba dance was officially inscribed on UNESCO's prestigious list during a ceremony that saw Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's Director-General, commend Gujarat for its cultural treasure. The event was attended by State Ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Praful Pansheriya, with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sharing the joyous news on social media, underscoring the moment as a source of national pride. Patel highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Garba globally, emphasizing the dance's contribution to the world's longest-running folk festival, Navratri, under Modi's guidance.

Garba's Global Stage

Advertisment

Garba’s inscription is a testament to its importance in fostering social cohesion and community spirit. This recognition not only honors the dance form but also places it among 15 other Indian cultural heritages previously acknowledged by UNESCO. These heritages celebrate India's diverse festivals, fairs, and dances that weave the rich cultural tapestry of the nation. Chief Minister Patel's remarks about the successful blend of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development Alongside Heritage) reflect the broader vision of preserving cultural heritage amidst contemporary progress.

A Milestone for Indian Culture

This achievement resonates deeply within the Indian community, highlighting the significance of cultural preservation in a rapidly modernizing world. Garba's recognition by UNESCO serves not only as an acknowledgment of the dance form's cultural significance but also as an inspiration for similar initiatives worldwide to safeguard intangible cultural heritages. The ceremony in Paris was more than a formal acknowledgment; it was a global platform to celebrate the enduring spirit and communal harmony that Garba brings to people around the world.

As this vibrant dance form joins the ranks of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, it stands as a beacon of India's cultural dynamism and diversity. This recognition by UNESCO is not just a moment of national pride but a call to continue cherishing and promoting cultural traditions for generations to come.