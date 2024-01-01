en English
India

India Fortifies Data Privacy and Security with Landmark Laws in 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
India Fortifies Data Privacy and Security with Landmark Laws in 2023

In 2023, India marked a significant milestone in its journey towards data privacy and security by enacting robust laws and regulations. The measures are designed to shield Indian citizens in an increasingly intricate technological landscape, characterized by the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and rising concerns over deepfakes and various forms of digital manipulation.

(Read Also: Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh)

Government’s Stance on Digital Compliance

The Indian government demonstrated a determined stance against social media platforms that fail to adhere to IT rules and laws. The intensity of this resolve was particularly pronounced in instances involving deepfake videos targeting individuals, bringing to the fore the potential for technology to be weaponized. The government’s actions have established a clear compliance framework for BigTech, underscoring the need to safeguard users and maintain an open, safe, and trusted internet.

Introduction of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Another significant stride was the passing of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP). This legislation offers individuals increased control over their personal data. It also paves the way for the establishment of the Data Protection Board of India, an entity tasked with oversight and enforcement of data protection regulations.

Addressing Emerging Tech Concerns with the Digital India Act

As AI continues to evolve, its potential risks have been brought into sharp focus. The global tech industry has been urged to tread carefully. In India, the draft Digital India Act is being formulated to tackle issues surrounding emerging technologies, big tech accountability, and various forms of user harm. This future-ready framework is an indication of India’s determination to stay abreast of technological advancements while ensuring the safety of its digital citizens.

(Read Also: India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s)

Engaging in Global Discussions on Ethical AI

Alongside these domestic efforts, India is actively participating in global discussions on ethical AI use and governance. This commitment was demonstrated by the adoption of the New Delhi declaration by the Global Partnership on AI, highlighting the country’s role in shaping the future of AI governance.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

