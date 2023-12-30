en English
India

India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:53 pm EST
India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity

In a bid to modernize its railway network and enhance transportation infrastructure, the Prime Minister’s Office of India has virtually flagged off a new fleet of Vande Bharat trains set to operate across the country’s southern region. This event marks a significant milestone in the Indian railways sector, embodying the government’s ongoing efforts to promote environmentally friendly modes of transportation and improve public amenities.

Vande Bharat Trains: A Leap towards Modernization

The Vande Bharat trains are a symbol of India’s technological advancement and the government’s push to overhaul its aging railway infrastructure. With 41 Vande Bharat trains already in service, the government envisages having 75 services by August 2024, marking 75 years of Indian independence. The trains, consisting of sixteen 16-car services and twenty five 8-car services, are anticipated to enhance connectivity and provide improved comfort for passengers in the south.

A Game-Changer for Southern India

The virtual flag-off ceremony saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch six new Vande Bharat Express trains, among them the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, strengthening the link between the Marathwada city of Jalna and Maharashtra’s capital. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted that this was a pivotal moment for the Marathwada region. The regular services of these trains will commence from January 1, with the launch from Jalna scheduled for January 2.

Boosting Economic Growth and Connectivity

Along with the Vande Bharat Express, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch two Amrit Bharat trains. These initiatives are expected to stimulate regional economic growth and provide passengers with faster and more comfortable alternatives to older trains on these routes. The new Vande Bharat trains will operate on routes such as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, Jalna-Mumbai, and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, significantly bolstering regional rail infrastructure and facilitating passenger travel.

The introduction of these trains is a testament to the Indian government’s commitment to adopting advanced technology and improving public amenities in the railway sector. It is a step towards a more connected, economically robust, and environmentally friendly future, reflective of the vibrancy and dynamism of India’s transportation sector.

India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

