India Faces Critical Water Shortage: Reservoirs at 38% Capacity Pre-Summer

With India on the brink of a critical water shortage, the water levels in the country's reservoirs have plummeted to alarming levels ahead of the summer season. According to recent data, the live storage capacity in India's 150 primary reservoirs is a mere 38% of their total capacity, a figure that falls below the average of the last decade for the same period. This situation poses a significant threat to water supply in urban areas, agriculture, and hydroelectric power generation.

Widespread Impact Across States

Karnataka, along with several other states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, has reported lower storage levels compared to the same period last year. Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital city, is already grappling with a water deficit of approximately 500 million litres per day. The overall storage capacity of the nation's 150 key reservoirs is estimated at 178.784 billion cubic metres (BCM), which constitutes about 69.35% of India's total live storage capacity. However, the current live storage available is only 67.591 BCM, marking a significant decline from the previous year's figure of 80.557 BCM and the decade's average of 72.396 BCM.

Regional Analysis Reveals Stark Reality

The Southern region, which includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, is monitored for its 42 reservoirs with a collective live storage capacity of 53.334 BCM. As of the latest reports, the available live storage in these reservoirs stands at 12.287 BCM, or 23% of their total live storage capacity. This marks a substantial decrease from the previous year's 39% and falls well below the decade's average of 32%. The declining water levels underscore the urgent need for measures to mitigate the impending water crisis that threatens to impact millions of lives.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Action

The current situation demands immediate attention and action from both governmental and non-governmental entities to address the looming water shortage. Strategies such as improving water conservation practices, enhancing storage infrastructure, and implementing sustainable water management policies are critical to averting the crisis. The time to act is now, as the consequences of inaction could be dire, affecting not only water availability for domestic and agricultural use but also the economic stability of the region.