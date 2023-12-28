en English
Agriculture

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
India Extends Import Duty Exemptions for Tur and Urad Dal Amid Rising Food Inflation

In a decisive move to tackle the escalating food inflation in India, the Central government has extended the exemption on import duties for tur and urad dal up until March 31, 2025. The announcement, made public on December 28 by the Director General of Foreign Trade, is a continuation of the Centre’s strategy aimed at managing the increasing costs of essential commodities.

Understanding the Exemption

The exemption for tur and urad dal, initially set to expire on March 31, 2024, has been in operation since October 2021. It follows a similar extension for masur dal. The exemption comes in the wake of an 8.7% food inflation rate in November, with a striking 20% inflation rate for pulses. The Central government has been proactive in taking steps to stabilize prices of essential commodities like sugar, rice, pulses, vegetables, and edible oils.

Political Factors in Play

With the general elections looming, the government has prioritized managing food prices. This focus has resulted in the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a free grain distribution program, until 2028. However, despite these efforts, tur prices have remained high due to a domestic production shortfall. The government’s recent interventions have resulted in a marginal decrease in tur prices.

Additional Measures

Apart from the import duty exemption, the government has taken other steps to manage prices. These include the removal of import duties on yellow peas, enforcing limits on trader stock holdings of tur and urad, and introducing the subsidized ‘Bharat Dal’ to encourage shifts in consumption. Direct procurement of tur dal from farmers for buffer stocks, funded by the Price Stabilisation Fund, has been another measure to control prices.

Despite these efforts, domestic production of tur has been insufficient to meet consumption needs. The output dropped to 3.43 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year from 4.29 million tonnes the previous year, while consumption remains at about 4.5 million tonnes annually. To bridge this deficit, India imported approximately 778,000 tonnes of tur in 2023 from countries like Mozambique, Myanmar, and Tanzania.

Agriculture Economy Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

