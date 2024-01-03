en English
Business

India Extends Deadline for Higher Pension Wage Details Submission

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
India Extends Deadline for Higher Pension Wage Details Submission

In a move that amplifies the commitment of the Union government of India towards the welfare of employees, the deadline for employers to submit wage details and other related information for pension on higher wages has been extended until May 31, 2024. This extension, facilitated by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is in response to a Supreme Court order issued in November 2022.

A Series of Extensions

The window for submitting applications for Validation of Option or Joint Options for pension on higher wages was initially enabled on February 26, 2023, and was set to close on May 3, 2023. Subsequent to requests from employees, the deadline was first extended to June 26, 2023, providing a total of four months for eligible pensioners or members to file applications.

Unprocessed Applications

Despite these extensions, a considerable volume of applications remains unprocessed by employers. As of July of the previous year, the EPFO received a total of 17.49 lakh applications from pensioners. However, over 3.6 lakh applications still await action from employers.

Further Extension to Aid Employers

This latest extension aims to allow sufficient time for employers to complete the necessary uploads of wage details online. The decision, as per the Union Labour Ministry, was taken by Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav. This extension is not expected to impact the distribution of higher pension as disbursement has already commenced wherever the retired subscribers have deposited the demand amount calculated by the EPFO based on their higher wages.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

