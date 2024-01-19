India Extends $100 Million Credit Line to the Maldives to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

In a significant move underlining its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Indian government has officially extended a credit line of $100 million to the Maldives. This strategic financial aid is a part of a broader package designed to fortify the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. India's geopolitical interests in the Indian Ocean region lend considerable weight to this move.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The extension of the credit line will facilitate the financing of various infrastructure projects in the Maldives. These projects encompass the construction of bridges, and water supply and sewerage systems, all of which contribute to the island nation's development and economic growth. This financial assistance is a clear reflection of India's commitment to support its neighbours in times of need and underscores its role in maintaining regional stability.

The Backdrop of the Decision

The decision follows the meeting of the External Affairs Minister of India with the Maldivian counterpart. The discussions centred around the withdrawal of Indian military personnel and the progress of ongoing projects in the Maldives. The Maldives has urged India to withdraw its personnel by March 15, hinting at a strain in relations. Despite the request, the meeting underscored a commitment to bolster bilateral cooperation, with around 70 Indian military personnel currently stationed in the Maldives.

Reception of the Decision

The announcement has been warmly received by the Maldivian government, which has expressed gratitude for India's continued partnership and support. This development is an affirmation of the bilateral ties between the two nations and is expected to further strengthen their strategic partnership in the coming years.