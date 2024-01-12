en English
India Enforces Structured Framework for Pre-2009 Mine Closures

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
India Enforces Structured Framework for Pre-2009 Mine Closures

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, the Indian government has initiated measures to address the enduring issue of disorganized mine closures, with special emphasis on mines that were shuttered before 2009. Recognizing the potential physical hazards and adverse environmental impacts of these uncared-for entities, guidelines were rolled out in October 2022 to oversee the pre-2009 mines, which have been categorized as discontinued, abandoned, or closed.

Identifying and Categorizing the Mines

Out of the 299 mines that have been categorized under these guidelines, 169 hail from the pre-2009 era, while 130 are from the post-2009 period. The pre-2009 group includes 68 mines earmarked for final closure, with 63 Final Mine Closure Plans (FMCPs) already on the drawing board. A further 14 are slated for temporary closure, with corresponding plans in place.

Leading Companies on the Frontline

On the frontline of this effort are two of India’s leading coal companies, Coal India Ltd and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Coal India Ltd is currently in the process of preparing 35 FMCPs for the post-2009 mines. Meanwhile, SCCL has already identified six pre-2009 mines for temporary closure and another five post-2009 mines for final closure.

Commitment to Responsible Mine Closures

This concerted effort by both Coal India Ltd and SCCL reflects a strong commitment to responsible mine closures and a sustainable future. By establishing a structured framework for mine closures and diligently implementing it, these entities are setting a commendable example in the industry. They are not just mitigating environmental and safety risks but also paving the way for responsible resource extraction in the future.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

