India Embraces Traditional Medicine with New Ayush Institutes in Pune and Jhajjar

As the sun peeks over the horizon on the 25th of February, 2024, a significant stride in healthcare will unfold in India. The nation is set to welcome two monumental establishments under the Ministry of Ayush: the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) in Pune, Maharashtra, dubbed 'NISARG GRAM', and the 'Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy' (CRIYN) in Jhajjar, Haryana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm of these inaugurations, marking a pivotal moment for holistic healthcare in India.

A New Dawn for Holistic Health

With a collective investment exceeding INR 277 Crore, these institutes signify more than just state-of-the-art facilities; they represent a paradigm shift towards integrating traditional healthcare methods with modern medicine. NISARG GRAM, with its 250-bed hospital, aims to be a beacon for naturopathy, offering various courses alongside a dedicated research center. Similarly, CRIYN sets its sights on becoming a hub for yoga and naturopathy research, equipped with a 200-bed hospital, nestled within 19 acres of lush greenery.

The drive behind these establishments is clear: to combat the growing menace of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) through natural and traditional healthcare practices. With therapies ranging from hydrotherapy and massage to clinical nutrition and yoga, these institutes are more than ready to address the healthcare challenges of our time.

Addressing the NCD Crisis

Non-Communicable Diseases have emerged as a silent pandemic, claiming millions of lives every year. The establishment of NISARG GRAM and CRIYN is a testament to India's commitment to fighting this crisis head-on. By focusing on prevention and holistic treatment, these institutes aim to reduce the burden of NCDs, offering a beacon of hope for those seeking alternative healthcare solutions.

Moreover, the educational aspect of these institutes cannot be understated. By offering courses in naturopathy and yoga, they are not only treating the present but educating the future, ensuring that the knowledge of traditional medicine continues to flourish.

A Step Towards Sustainable Healthcare

The inauguration of these institutes is a significant move towards sustainable healthcare. By harnessing the power of natural and traditional methods, India is paving the way for a healthcare system that is not only effective but also environmentally friendly and accessible to all.

As we stand on the cusp of this new era in healthcare, it is clear that the journey is just beginning. The inauguration of NISARG GRAM and CRIYN is not just an event; it is a promise of a healthier, more holistic future for India and the world.