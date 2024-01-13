India Contemplates ‘Micro Modular Nuclear Reactors’ for Power Generation

Scientific and policy minds in India have embarked on the ambitious task of exploring the feasibility of ‘Micro Modular Nuclear Reactors’ (MMNRs). Capable of generating electricity at a cost of approximately ₹2.5 per kWhr, these reactors could potentially revolutionize power generation in the country. A recent brainstorming session at IIT Madras Research Park, led by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, brought together important figures like Anil Kakodkar and Arun Kumar Nayak to delve into the project’s intricacies.

MMNRs: A New Frontier for Power Generation

These MMNRs, each with a capacity around 2 MW or 5 MW, are designed to be installed in various settings, including educational institutions and residential buildings. The recent session discussed a wide range of considerations, including safety measures, reactor types, fuel choices, coolant options, land requirements, regulations, and potential applications. The consensus was that the idea is not just viable, but highly promising, with international examples like Westinghouse’s eVinci micro reactor and Rosatom’s SHELF-M reactor providing inspiration.

India’s Road to its Own MMNRs

The experts at the session emphasized the need for India to develop its own MMNR, tailored to fit the country’s existing regulations. They outlined a vision for a reactor that guarantees fool-proof safety, uses high-temperature reactors constructed from ceramics, and ensures fuel management through the Department of Atomic Energy. The proposed design for a 5 MWe reactor would stand 3 meters tall, have a diameter of 2 meters, and require refueling after 15 years. The cost targets for electricity production were set at ₹2.5 per kWhr, encompassing both capital and operating expenses.

Industry Interest and the Path Forward

Informal discussions with potential manufacturers such as L&T, and users in the steel industry, have indicated a keen interest in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) for applications like hydrogen production for steelmaking. Prof Sreenivas Jayanthi of IIT Madras expressed optimism for the realization of these reactors within five years. He coined an apt acronym for this venture – ASAP, standing for ‘soon’, ‘simple’, ‘safe’, and ‘self-regulating’ – encapsulating the urgency, simplicity, safety, and self-regulation that the development of these MMNRs demands.