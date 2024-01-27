India: Congress Unveils 'Donate for Nyay' Crowdfunding Campaign

The Indian National Congress, one of the oldest political parties in India, has embarked on an innovative fundraising journey with the launch of its 'Donate for Nyay' crowdfunding campaign. Aiming to fuel its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the campaign was announced with much fanfare at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Donations with a Personal Touch

Adding an element of personal touch, the campaign offers incentives for donations in the form of a letter or merchandise signed by former party chief Rahul Gandhi. As announced by Ajay Maken, the Congress treasurer, donors contributing a minimum of Rs 670 will be gifted a T-shirt autographed by Rahul Gandhi. More generous donors, contributing Rs 67,000 or more, will receive a 'Nyay Kit', an assortment of Congress-branded items.

More Than Just Fundraising

However, the initiative is not merely a fundraising effort. Maken emphasized that the primary objective of the campaign is to engage and motivate party workers, ensuring their active participation in the political process. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a nationwide campaign, aims to involve party workers across the country, even in areas not directly on the yatra's route.

Impressive Initial Response

The campaign saw an impressive start, raising Rs 2 crore within the first two hours of its launch. This is in addition to Rs 20 crore already collected via the previously launched 'Donate for Desh' campaign. Despite the success, Maken clarified that these campaigns are not intended to fully finance election campaigns. Instead, they are designed to foster worker involvement, allowing them to contribute and feel part of the initiatives.