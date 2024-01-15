en English
Economy

India Braces for Potential Minimum Wage Overhaul

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
India Braces for Potential Minimum Wage Overhaul

In an impending move that could redefine the livelihood of millions, a committee formed by the Indian government is on the verge of finalizing a crucial report on revising the country’s minimum wage. This proposed revision, if accepted, is expected to be enforced before the upcoming general elections. The committee’s term, which lasts until June 2024, hints at an imminent overhaul of the current wage structure.

India’s Minimum Wage Landscape

India, a country with a workforce of nearly 500 million people, has 90% of its workers employed in the unorganised sector. The national minimum floor wage currently stands at ₹176 per day, a rate that has remained stagnant since its last revision in 2017. However, with mounting inflation and the escalating cost of living, an update in the minimum wage is deemed necessary for the country’s vast workforce. The disparities in minimum wages across different states, some of which have set rates below ₹176, have been a pressing issue affecting the migration and distribution of labour across the country.

The Code on Wages

The Code on Wages, enacted in 2019, empowers the central government to set a mandatory floor wage based on minimum living standards. This legislation allows the government to set different floor wages for various geographical areas. However, it also prohibits the reduction of wages if the minimum rates set by the local government exceed the existing floor wage.

Striking the Right Balance

The committee is expected to propose a new wage that strikes a delicate balance between the needs of the workers and the financial constraints of the employers. This task involves considering the impact of inflation and household expenditure. A previous recommendation in 2019 for a ₹375 daily wage was rejected due to its potential financial burden on employers. The upcoming recommendation will be a test of the committee’s ability to accommodate both sides of the complex wage structure.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

