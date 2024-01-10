en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India Bolsters MGNREGS Budget; PM Modi Advocates Global Investment

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
India Bolsters MGNREGS Budget; PM Modi Advocates Global Investment

The Indian government is reportedly planning a significant increase in the budget for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), raising it by 50% to a substantial Rs 90,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This decision comes in the wake of fund misappropriation issues which led to a smaller allocation of Rs 60,000 crore in the previous year. Interpreted as a commitment to the impoverished ahead of the looming general elections, the move aims to eliminate the need for supplementary grants during the year.

Prime Minister’s Global Investment Appeal

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, encouraged international investment in India’s diverse sectors. These included semiconductors, automobiles, infrastructure, and green energy. In a bid to draw investment, he held meetings with top global CEOs to discuss potential opportunities. Notably, Maruti Suzuki expressed interest in establishing a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

India’s Economic Outlook

Despite a slow post-pandemic recovery, the World Bank has maintained India’s economic growth forecast at 6.3% for the current year and 6.4% for the next. In contrast, India’s National Statistical Office has projected a higher growth rate of 7.3% for the current fiscal year. The Indian job market, however, displays a mixed picture with a decrease in overall unemployment but a surge in joblessness among the youth. Particularly, the unemployment rate for the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups has increased, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Trade and Finance Developments

Indian exporters have not experienced significant rejections or contract renegotiations due to the Red Sea blockade, although concerns about potential business impacts remain. Bengaluru-based fintech platform Slice has reported a threefold increase in revenue, but alongside a notable rise in losses. In the stock market, companies such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Delta Corp, IRCTC, BEML, Lupin, and Power Fin Corp are in focus, with Mahindra and Mahindra announcing a collaboration with Mobileye, and Power Finance Corp planning to create a financial company in Gujarat’s International Financial Services Centre.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
November saw a significant surge in American consumer borrowing, marking the largest increase in a year, driven predominantly by a considerable escalation in credit card usage during the holiday shopping period. Federal Reserve data revealed that total loans ascended by a staggering $23.8 billion, a sharp contrast to the modest $5.8 billion rise in October.
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
6 mins ago
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
6 mins ago
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
4 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
4 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
6 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
37 seconds
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
2 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
5 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
6 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
6 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
7 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
7 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
5 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app