India Bolsters MGNREGS Budget; PM Modi Advocates Global Investment

The Indian government is reportedly planning a significant increase in the budget for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), raising it by 50% to a substantial Rs 90,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This decision comes in the wake of fund misappropriation issues which led to a smaller allocation of Rs 60,000 crore in the previous year. Interpreted as a commitment to the impoverished ahead of the looming general elections, the move aims to eliminate the need for supplementary grants during the year.

Prime Minister’s Global Investment Appeal

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, encouraged international investment in India’s diverse sectors. These included semiconductors, automobiles, infrastructure, and green energy. In a bid to draw investment, he held meetings with top global CEOs to discuss potential opportunities. Notably, Maruti Suzuki expressed interest in establishing a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

India’s Economic Outlook

Despite a slow post-pandemic recovery, the World Bank has maintained India’s economic growth forecast at 6.3% for the current year and 6.4% for the next. In contrast, India’s National Statistical Office has projected a higher growth rate of 7.3% for the current fiscal year. The Indian job market, however, displays a mixed picture with a decrease in overall unemployment but a surge in joblessness among the youth. Particularly, the unemployment rate for the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups has increased, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Trade and Finance Developments

Indian exporters have not experienced significant rejections or contract renegotiations due to the Red Sea blockade, although concerns about potential business impacts remain. Bengaluru-based fintech platform Slice has reported a threefold increase in revenue, but alongside a notable rise in losses. In the stock market, companies such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Delta Corp, IRCTC, BEML, Lupin, and Power Fin Corp are in focus, with Mahindra and Mahindra announcing a collaboration with Mobileye, and Power Finance Corp planning to create a financial company in Gujarat’s International Financial Services Centre.