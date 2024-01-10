India Bolsters Maritime Security in Arabian Sea Amid Piracy Threats

In a significant move to bolster its maritime security, India has announced plans to increase its deployment of warships in the Arabian Sea by a remarkable fivefold. This surge comes in response to heightened piracy threats, with the number of warships now dedicated to anti-piracy operations expected to reach at least a dozen. The decision follows an unsettling incident last December where a chemical-carrying tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near Indian waters.

Unveiling the Upgraded Fleet

The Indian Navy’s upgraded fleet will comprise marine commandos and helicopters. In addition, it will also be equipped with US-made MQ9 drones and long-range surveillance aircraft, offering unprecedented support to its anti-piracy operations. In recent times, the Indian Navy has shown its prowess in successfully rescuing a hijacked cargo carrier and its crew, a testament to its capabilities.

India’s Strategic Positioning

This strategic move aligns with India’s policy of positioning itself as a key security ally for countries in the region. The Arabian Sea is a critical route for approximately 40% of the world’s oil transportation, making maritime security a matter of global importance. The intensified presence of Indian warships is therefore not only a step towards protecting India’s interests but also an assurance of security to other nations dependent on these crucial maritime routes.

Strengthening Surveillance and Coordination

Beyond the warships, the Indian Navy is also working in close coordination with the Coast Guard to enhance surveillance of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). While not a part of the multinational ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, the Indian Navy maintains robust information exchange and coordination with friendly foreign countries. The Navy’s Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) are also on high alert, ready to deal with any potential threats.