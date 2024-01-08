India Bolsters Defense with Indigenous Counter-Drone Technology

In response to the escalating usage of drones in surveillance, logistics, and combat, India is now equipped with potent indigenous counter-drone technology, a major leap in the nation’s defense preparedness. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier research institute for military technologies, has developed a counter-drone system capable of detection, soft kill, and hard kill of varying types of drones.

DRDO’s Counter-Drone System: Ready For Production

The state-of-the-art system developed by DRDO is now ready for production following successful demonstrations to the armed services and internal security agencies. The production rights have been transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru. In a move to boost domestic production, DRDO has also entered into Transfer of Technology agreements with four other Indian firms to produce anti-drone systems. This strategic move not only bolsters India’s defense capabilities but also strengthens the nation’s self-reliance in critical defense technologies.

DRDO’s Endeavors in Drone Development

Besides counter-drone technology, DRDO is also investing its resources in developing various drones, including micro-drones. Among the noteworthy projects are the TAPAS Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) applications, and the Short Range Armed UAV Archer for reconnaissance, surveillance, and low-intensity conflict situations.

Addressing Delays in DRDO Projects

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for DRDO. A parliamentary standing committee report highlighted that 23 out of 55 DRDO projects have not been completed within the stipulated time. In response to these delays, G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO Secretary, stated that the organization is hiring a consultant to identify and address the reasons for these setbacks. This move underlines DRDO’s commitment to ensuring timely delivery and the highest standards of all its projects.