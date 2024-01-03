India Bans Low-Cost Screw Imports to Boost Domestic Manufacturing

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the domestic manufacturing sector, the Indian government has imposed a ban on the import of certain types of screws priced below Rs 129 per kilogram. The ban, announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), marks a shift in the import policy for screws from ‘free’ to ‘prohibited’. There is, however, an exception to the rule: the import of screws is permissible if their cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value is at least Rs 129 per kilogram.

Specifics of the Import Ban

The ban targets specific types of screws: coach screws, machine screws, wood screws, hook screws, and self-tapping screws. This decision is geared towards protecting and promoting local manufacturing of these goods, which were previously imported in significant volumes. From April to October of the financial year 2024 alone, the country imported screws, bolts, nuts, washers, and similar articles worth $468.15 million. In the previous fiscal year, the total import value of these goods amounted to $827 million.

Impact on Domestic Manufacturing

By imposing this ban, the Indian government aims to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign imports, thereby strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector. This measure is expected to benefit local screw manufacturers, offering them a more level playing field on which to compete. It could also lead to the creation of more job opportunities within the country.

Country-wise Import Statistics

India’s import of screws and similar articles has been significant, with the majority sourced from countries like France, China, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Belgium. With the new ban in place, these imports are likely to see a notable decrease, further emphasizing the importance of domestic production.