Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh Relations: Optimism and Future Prospects

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has expressed optimism on the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, following a meeting with Bangladesh’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. The meeting, held in Dhaka, served as a congratulatory call to Mahmud on his new position. Verma discussed several bilateral issues and conveyed congratulations from India’s external affairs minister.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Verma highlighted the significant strides and successes achieved in the India-Bangladesh relationship over the past decade. He emphasized that the ties between the two nations have tightened significantly during this period. Both parties have expressed a commitment to working more closely to further enhance their relationship.

The Future of India-Bangladesh Partnership

The High Commissioner expressed confidence in achieving greater momentum in the bilateral partnership with Bangladesh. The discussion included recent developments and future areas of mutual interest, such as climate change and the digital economy. The impact of the development partnership on economic growth was also highlighted by both sides.

India’s Support to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud dismissed the possibility of engaging with those who incite violence and cause anarchy. He discussed mutual support with Verma, particularly India’s consistent backing of Bangladesh in maintaining a democratic trajectory. Mahmud revealed plans for his first bilateral visit to India and a multilateral tour to Uganda. He stated that India stood with Bangladesh during the 2014 and 2018 elections, and that India’s support was evident during the recent elections as well.

The Indian High Commissioner echoed similar sentiments, stating that the two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies. They aim to explore further areas of cooperation, contributing to further advancements in development. The Indian external affairs minister congratulated Mahmud on his appointment and expressed eagerness to further deepen the India-Bangladesh friendship.

Bangladesh India International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

