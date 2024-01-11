India and UAE Initiate Direct Currency Trade: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

The economic landscape between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set for a transformative shift with the initiation of direct trade between the Indian Rupee and the UAE Dirham. This move, celebrated as a significant step towards bolstering bilateral ties, is a strategic maneuver aiming to inflate the bilateral trade to a remarkable $100 billion. The announcement was made by India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, highlighting a renewed commitment to fortify economic relations between the two nations.

Cross-Sector Collaboration and Financial Integration

This collaboration is not solely restricted to direct currency trade but extends to various sectors, including food security and education. Furthermore, plans are underway to promote India’s Rupay cards in the UAE, integrating India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UAE’s payment systems. These initiatives aim to streamline financial transactions, eliminating the need for currency conversion through a third party. As a result, trade and investment flows between the two countries are expected to surge.

Green Hydrogen Technology and Desalination Plants

Additionally, the collaboration has also emphasized fostering relations between Gujarat and the UAE, with a particular focus on advancements in green hydrogen technology and desalination plants. These discussions were held during the India-UAE Business Summit, which served as an exploratory platform for increased investment and cooperation between the regions.

Boost in Bilateral Trade Post CEPA

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in February 2022, has proven instrumental in the substantial increase in bilateral trade between India and the UAE. The agreement has greatly reduced tariffs and eliminated barriers to trade, paving the way for new investment and joint venture opportunities. Notably, bilateral non-oil trade between the two nations witnessed a growth of 5.8% in the first 12 months post CEPA, reaching an impressive USD 50.5 billion.

With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a framework promoting the use of local currencies (INR-AED) for cross-border transactions, the two nations have further underscored their commitment to strengthening economic relations.

Future Prospects

The economic collaboration between India and the UAE spans across a wide range of sectors such as railways, roads, ports, shipping, and even the establishment of Bharat Mart, a proposed warehousing facility by India in the UAE. This facility is aimed at supporting Indian exporters, further illustrating the multifaceted nature of the India-UAE partnership.

The involvement of key figures, such as UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscores the growing cooperation and commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. The recent developments in the economic collaboration between India and the UAE signal a strategic and comprehensive approach to boosting bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation across various sectors.