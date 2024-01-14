India and Nepal Convene to Bolster Trade and Investment Ties

In a significant step to bolster bilateral relations, the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee (IGSC) on Trade, Transit and Cooperation to Combat Unauthorised Trade convened in Kathmandu on January 12 and 13. The meeting is an ongoing effort by the two nations to strengthen trade and investment ties, as indicated by an official press release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

High-Level Delegations Discuss Trade and Investment

The Indian delegation, led by Vipul Bansal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, included senior officials from various ministries and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The Nepali team, headed by Ram Chandra Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Government of Nepal, was also replete with representatives from multiple Nepali ministries and departments.

These high-level delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions on a plethora of topics, including mutual market access for pharmaceuticals and Ayurvedic products, potential amendments to the Treaty of Transit and the Treaty of Trade, and strategies to invigorate investment.

Intellectual Property Rights and Foreign Direct Investment

A focal point of conversation was the necessity of an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regime aligned with the Paris Convention. Such a regime is expected to act as a catalyst for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by guaranteeing the protection of intellectual property. India underscored the importance of this alignment to encourage FDI, thereby facilitating economic growth.

Infrastructure Development and Cross-Border Connectivity

The delegations also deliberated on the harmonization of standards and the development of synchronized trade infrastructure, with a specific emphasis on enhancing cross-border connectivity. This objective is to be achieved through the establishment of new Integrated Check Posts and railway links – initiatives that both sides pledged to implement in a bid to foster prosperous bilateral trade.

As Nepal’s most substantial trade and investment partner, India’s role in the economic landscape of Nepal is pivotal. This meeting, therefore, holds the potential to further solidify the economic and commercial bonds between the two nations, ultimately driving their mutual progress.