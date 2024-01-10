India and Mozambique Leaders Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India hosted President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in a bilateral meeting of profound significance. The occasion was the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a key event focused on promoting investment, innovation, and global partnerships. This encounter was a special one, as President Nyusi shares a unique connection with Gujarat, being an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Strengthening Bilateral and Cultural Ties

Prominent on the meeting’s agenda were discussions on strengthening bilateral ties across multiple domains, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, health, trade, investment, agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building, and maritime cooperation. The discussions were held with an intention to bolster the relationship between India and Mozambique and foster mutual development.

During their meeting, President Nyusi appreciated India’s support in various development projects and capacity building programs in Mozambique. The two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level political contacts, signifying the depth of their nations’ relationship.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, taking place from January 10 to 12, has attracted several world leaders, with 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations participating. Its theme, ‘Gateway to the Future,’ signifies its role in fostering Gujarat’s growth and creating opportunities.

The summit features a diverse range of events focused on contemporary global topics such as Industry 4.0, Sustainable Manufacturing, and Renewable Energy. A part of the summit is the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, where products made with advanced technology across sectors like e-mobility and green energy are showcased.

India-Mozambique Relations: A Look Ahead

This meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Nyusi is a testament to the burgeoning relationship between India and Mozambique. It signals a shared commitment to further enhance bilateral ties and cooperation at multilateral forums. The leaders’ discussions on India’s support for Mozambique’s development priorities also reveal a common vision for a prosperous future.