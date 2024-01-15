en English
India

India and Maldives Agree to Expedite Military Personnel Withdrawal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
India and Maldives Agree to Expedite Military Personnel Withdrawal

In a significant move, India and the Maldives have agreed to expedite the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. These talks occurred during the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Core Group held on January 14. The discussions, focused on maintaining the operation of Indian aviation platforms providing crucial humanitarian assistance and medical evacuation services for Maldivians, took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives. The bilateral talks, covering an array of subjects such as development cooperation and progressing ongoing projects, underline both nations’ commitment to resolving issues cordially and enhancing mutual cooperation.

Withdrawal of Indian Troops: A Strategic Decision

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has urged India to complete the withdrawal of its troops by March 15, emphasizing his country’s commitment to stay free of any foreign military presence. The relationship between the two countries has witnessed a downward trend since President Muizzu assumed office. Furthermore, his party losing ground in the Male’s mayoral elections has only added fuel to the fire. The deadline for the troop withdrawal comes amidst a diplomatic spat and Maldives upgrading ties with China.

Indian Military Presence and Regional Politics

There are approximately 88 Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, and a high-level core group has been established to manage the withdrawal. The two nations have agreed to devise a mutually acceptable solution to continue the operation of Indian military platforms by the Maldives. Despite its small size, the Maldives plays a crucial role in regional politics and holds strategic importance in the Indian Ocean. The shift from the ‘India First’ policy to ‘India Out’ is not abrupt but forms part of a larger narrative against India.

India-Maldives Bilateral Talks: A Balance of Power

President Muizzu is attempting to balance ties with both India and China, given China’s economic interests in his country. The high-level core group of officials from India and the Maldives initiated official talks regarding the withdrawal of Indian military personnel based on President Muizzu’s request. These discussions also encompassed hastening India-backed development projects in the island nation. This move comes amidst a row between the two countries, including derogatory comments made by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Modi, leading to calls for an Indian tourist boycott. Maldives, under President Muizzu, is seeking to align more closely with Beijing, a shift evident during his recent state visit to China.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

