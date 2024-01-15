en English
India and Maldives Agree on Troops Withdrawal Amid Diplomatic Strains

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
India and Maldives Agree on Troops Withdrawal Amid Diplomatic Strains

India and the Maldives have mutually agreed to expedite the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldivian territory. This understanding was reached during the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Core Group on January 14, 2024. The discussions also covered the operation of Indian aviation platforms which provide vital humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the Maldives. Both nations are in search of a mutually acceptable solution to continue these operations.

Request for Withdrawal

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu had earlier requested the Indian government to complete the withdrawal of its troops by March 15. Currently, there are around 88 Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives, with most of them being technical staff engaged in maintaining aircraft gifted by India. The move comes amid growing strain in ties between the two countries, triggered by recent remarks and actions by the Maldivian government. The announcement also follows President Muizzu’s state visit to China, where he agreed to ‘elevate’ strategic ties with Beijing.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Further, the meeting between the two nations encompassed plans for expanding bilateral cooperation and accelerating the progress of ongoing projects between the two countries. Both sides reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, notably development cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives expressed willingness to intensify cooperation.

Strained Relations and Future Implications

Strained relations between the Maldives, China, and India were also mentioned. The tension escalated following the Maldivian president’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who pledged support to the sovereignty of the Maldives and opposed interference by external factors. The Maldivian president has been consistent in his demand for Indian troops’ withdrawal, which was his main poll pledge last year. The Maldives owes China $1.37 billion, equivalent to around 20% of its public debt, and has recently upgraded its relationship with China, setting the stage for increased Chinese investments in the country. In the midst of this geopolitical dance, the future of India-Maldives relations hangs in the balance.

India International Relations Maldives
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

