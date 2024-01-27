India and France Cement Defense and Security Partnership, Set Sight on Space Cooperation

During French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to India, significant advancements were made in the defense and security partnership between the two nations. As a part of their joint statement, India and France agreed to escalate their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building upon successful joint surveillance missions carried out from French La Reunion in 2020 and 2022.

Boosting Defense and Security Partnership

The two nations have now embarked on joint patrols, harnessing the potential of India's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. France, a prominent Western military power, has shown its readiness to partake in these strategic operations. The joint defense exercises' complexity and interoperability are set to increase across various domains, with considerations for a joint tri-services exercise on the table.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the defense dialogue and identified opportunities for India to serve as a manufacturing and export hub for defense equipment to neighboring countries. The roadmap for defense industrial cooperation is being laid out, fostering co-design, co-development, and co-production initiatives. These initiatives include the establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for LEAP and Rafale engines, and a joint venture for the Indian Multi-Role helicopter (IMRH) engine.

Space Cooperation and Future Endeavors

In the field of space cooperation, the Strategic Space Dialogue and a Letter of Intent on Defense Space Cooperation have been established. An MoU was signed between ISRO's NSIL and Arianespace of France for satellite launch missions. Both countries are keen on expanding space cooperation, including satellite development, launch technologies, and engagement with startups. They have also committed to reinvigorating trilateral cooperation with Australia, deepening ties with the UAE, and exploring new partnerships in the region.