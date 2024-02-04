India and Argentina Mark 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Marking a significant milestone, India and Argentina are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic ties that began on February 3, 1949. The Indian Embassy in Argentina, in its celebratory statement, underscored the enduring journey of friendship, cooperation, and shared democratic values between the two nations.

A Shared Journey of Cooperation

The Ministry of External Affairs of India did not miss the occasion to acknowledge this landmark in bilateral relations. Earlier this month, the Indian Ambassador to Argentina had a meeting with the Secretary for International Economic Relations of Argentina. The primary focus of the discussion was a review of bilateral cooperation and the dynamics of economic and trade relations. Both parties expressed a keen interest in returning to the peak trade volumes of 2022. During that year, the trade between the two countries had reached nearly USD 6.4 billion, with a surplus that benefitted Argentina.

India-Argentina: A Multifaceted Partnership

India and Argentina share a comprehensive partnership spanning various sectors, including political, economic, scientific, technological, and cultural cooperation. Remarkably, there are no outstanding disputes between the two democracies. Tracing the historical context of their relations, India established a Trade Commission in Buenos Aires in 1943. This was later upgraded to an embassy in 1949. On Argentina's part, it moved its consulate from Calcutta to Delhi in 1950, upgrading it to an embassy. In 2009, Argentina further opened a Consulate General office in Mumbai.

Securing Future Partnerships: The Lithium Agreement

Recently, a significant advancement in the India-Argentina partnership came to light when the two countries agreed on lithium exploration in Argentina. The agreement aims to secure supplies of lithium, an element vital for eco-friendly technologies. Rechargeable batteries for various electronic devices and electric vehicles are among the many applications of lithium. The deal involved Khanij Bidesh India, an Indian state firm, and Argentina's state-owned Camyen SE, which agreed on a five-block mining deal.