en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

India Aims for Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
India Aims for Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, is on a mission to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to all households by the end of the fiscal year 2025. This ambitious initiative emerges in the aftermath of the successful implementation of two flagship schemes in the last decade. These schemes have managed to connect every Indian household to the electricity grid, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s infrastructural development.

Transitioning from Basic Electrification to Quality Power Supply

The government’s focus has now pivoted from the elementary process of electrification to amplifying the quality and reliability of the power supply. This shift is not merely a step forward in enhancing the standard of living for numerous citizens, but also a means to bolster economic growth. By guaranteeing a more stable infrastructure for industries and businesses, India is poised to attract more investments and stimulate job creation.

India’s Energy Policy and Alternative Energy Sources

As part of its broader energy strategy, India is also keen on developing alternative energy sources. The government’s plans include expanding its renewable and nuclear power programs. India, which presently sees 4.2% of its overall electricity generation capacity from nuclear power, aims to more than double this contribution within the next 25 years. The country’s growing energy demands, coupled with limited domestic oil and gas reserves, have stimulated India’s ambitious plans to increase solar and wind power capacity.

Reflecting Commitment to Power Sector Development

The government’s strategy reflects an unwavering commitment to the further development of the nation’s power sector. The objective is to ensure that the benefits of electrification permeate every corner of the country, reaching every citizen with consistency and dependability. By establishing an advanced and reliable power supply system, India envisions a future where every household can access the benefits of electricity without disruptions.

0
Economy Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
6 seconds ago
Russia's GDP Growth: An Economic Phoenix Rising
From the ashes of an economy struggling to find its footing at the turn of the millennium, Russia has risen to secure a formidable position on the global stage. Over two decades, from 2000 to 2020, the country experienced significant Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, ranking second in the world. This notable ascent is a
Russia's GDP Growth: An Economic Phoenix Rising
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
10 mins ago
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
10 mins ago
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
Oxfam Warns of First Trillionaire Amid Soaring Global Wealth Inequality
5 mins ago
Oxfam Warns of First Trillionaire Amid Soaring Global Wealth Inequality
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
8 mins ago
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
Decoding India's Economic Milestones: The Impactful Budgets and Their Reforms
8 mins ago
Decoding India's Economic Milestones: The Impactful Budgets and Their Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
24 seconds
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
Shifting Alliances: Democratic Party Members Defect to New Political Party
4 mins
Shifting Alliances: Democratic Party Members Defect to New Political Party
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
4 mins
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
4 mins
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
4 mins
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
4 mins
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
4 mins
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
4 mins
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
15 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
39 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app