India Aims for Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, is on a mission to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to all households by the end of the fiscal year 2025. This ambitious initiative emerges in the aftermath of the successful implementation of two flagship schemes in the last decade. These schemes have managed to connect every Indian household to the electricity grid, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s infrastructural development.

Transitioning from Basic Electrification to Quality Power Supply

The government’s focus has now pivoted from the elementary process of electrification to amplifying the quality and reliability of the power supply. This shift is not merely a step forward in enhancing the standard of living for numerous citizens, but also a means to bolster economic growth. By guaranteeing a more stable infrastructure for industries and businesses, India is poised to attract more investments and stimulate job creation.

India’s Energy Policy and Alternative Energy Sources

As part of its broader energy strategy, India is also keen on developing alternative energy sources. The government’s plans include expanding its renewable and nuclear power programs. India, which presently sees 4.2% of its overall electricity generation capacity from nuclear power, aims to more than double this contribution within the next 25 years. The country’s growing energy demands, coupled with limited domestic oil and gas reserves, have stimulated India’s ambitious plans to increase solar and wind power capacity.

Reflecting Commitment to Power Sector Development

The government’s strategy reflects an unwavering commitment to the further development of the nation’s power sector. The objective is to ensure that the benefits of electrification permeate every corner of the country, reaching every citizen with consistency and dependability. By establishing an advanced and reliable power supply system, India envisions a future where every household can access the benefits of electricity without disruptions.