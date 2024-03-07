India AI Mission Launched with Rs 10,372 Crore Investment to Propel Global Leadership in Artificial Intelligence

In a landmark decision aimed at propelling India to the forefront of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has green-lighted the India AI Mission. With a hefty investment of Rs 10,372 crore earmarked for the next five years, this initiative underscores India's commitment to becoming a global AI powerhouse by fostering research, innovation, and development across the AI spectrum.

Advertisment

Encouraging AI Development and Research

The mission's strategic implementation is set to be carried out through the IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) under the Digital India Corporation (DIC). This financial infusion aims at cultivating a scalable AI ecosystem that leverages collaborations between public and private sector entities. By tapping into over 10,000 GPUs for supercomputing capacity, the initiative is poised to democratize technology access and stimulate innovation among startups, students, and educational bodies.

Positioning India as a Global AI Leader

Advertisment

Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have highlighted the transformative potential of the mission in democratizing technology and positioning India as a pivotal player in the global AI domain. The establishment of the India AI Innovation Centre (IAIC) is a testament to the mission's commitment to developing indigenous Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) and domain-specific models, thereby enhancing efficiency and fostering AI innovation.

Building a Robust AI Computing Infrastructure

The initiative also focuses on the development of a three-tier compute infrastructure featuring 24,500 GPUs across five locations, significantly amplifying India's AI computing capabilities. The establishment of a National Data Management Office aims to improve data quality and accessibility, facilitating AI development and deployment. This ambitious mission not only seeks to empower AI startups through financial support but also aims to drive social impact through industry-led AI projects.

As India embarks on this visionary journey with the India AI Mission, the nation stands on the cusp of an AI revolution. With a substantial investment and strategic focus on creating a vibrant AI ecosystem, this initiative promises to catalyze innovation, fuel economic growth, and establish India as a global leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The future indeed looks promising as India takes bold steps towards harnessing the transformative power of AI for national development and global collaboration.