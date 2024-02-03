India Agrees to Withdraw Troops from Maldives, Replace with Civilians by May

Following a request from the Maldivian government, India has consented to replace its military personnel stationed in the Maldives with civilians by May. This decision, announced by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry, involves the withdrawal of about 80 Indian soldiers currently deployed in the Indian Ocean archipelago. This landmark move is part of a broader effort to recalibrate bilateral ties that have experienced strain since the election of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is keen on distancing the island nation from its earlier 'India First' policy.

Indian Troops in the Maldives

The Indian troops, encompassing medical staff, have been stationed in the Maldives to offer support for military equipment provided by India. They have also been actively involved in various humanitarian activities within the region. According to the agreement between the two nations, the first batch of troops will depart by March 10, with the complete withdrawal expected to wrap up by May 10.

Continued Cooperation

Despite the military pullout, both India and the Maldives have arrived at solutions to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of Indian aviation platforms that deliver critical humanitarian services in the Maldives. These platforms include two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft, predominantly used for marine surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuations, all managed by the Indian military.

Future Dialogues

A high-level meeting to further discuss cooperation between the two countries is slated to take place in Male in the last week of February. This move is perceived as a significant election promise by President Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered to be pro-China. India is the only foreign power with a military presence in the Maldives, making this withdrawal a key diplomatic event.