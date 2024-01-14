en English
India

India Agrees to Expedite Troop Withdrawal from the Maldives

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
India Agrees to Expedite Troop Withdrawal from the Maldives

In a landmark development, the governments of India and the Maldives have agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. The decision emerged from the inaugural session of the High-Level Core Group between the two nations, held on January 14, 2024. The discussions centered around boosting bilateral cooperation and accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects.

President Muizzu’s Request

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has officially requested the Indian government to complete the withdrawal of its troops by March 15. This move is in line with Muizzu’s election pledge to end the ‘India First’ policy, a decision that could potentially strain ties between the two nations.

Strategic Shift in International Relations

This development comes as the Maldives is bolstering its ties with China, a nation that holds a significant percentage of the Maldivian public debt. The decision to request the withdrawal of Indian troops is seen as a strategic shift in the island nation’s international relations, reflecting President Muizzu’s attempt to balance its ties with India and China and avoid falling into China’s ‘debt trap’ policy.

Hexing the India Out Campaign

The ‘India Out’ campaign, which has been fueling anti-India sentiments in the Maldives, has inflated the role of Indian soldiers and sparked controversy. Despite the cooperation between India and the Maldives in various areas, including defense, there has been a growing wariness and suspicion in the Maldives towards India. The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized that the recent High-Level Core Group meeting covered a broad spectrum of topics pertinent to mutual interests and development cooperation.

In the midst of these diplomatic maneuvers, both sides are exploring ways to maintain the operation of Indian aviation platforms. These platforms provide critical humanitarian and medical evacuation services for the Maldivian people, highlighting the continuing importance of India-Maldives cooperation even amidst political realignments.

India International Relations Maldives
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

